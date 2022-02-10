Y-Axis: Creating Global Indians Since 1999

2022/02/11 | 07:48 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Indian diaspora is a major source of direct support for India.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Successful expatriates or expats – the Global Indians – are a source of pride, support, as well as investment for India.Offering a direct support for India, the Indian diaspora has a key role to play.As per the official statistics, there were an estimated 32,100,340 Indians living abroad.Global Indians influence the popular attitudes to a certain extent.



Successful and prominent expats might also be able to sway government policies back home.With the ease of travel and communication available in a fully-connected world, expatriates nowadays have the opportunity to be better engaged with India.With Y-Axis, transitioning from an Indian into a Global Indian is indeed possible and definitely achievable.A Decision Ready Application optimizes the chances of a visa being granted by the government concerned.Y-Axis has the ideal blend of critical know-how and experience for handling a diverse range of immigration cases.Creating Global Indians for over 20 years now, Y-Axis builds upon the firm conviction that migrating overseas can transform an individual’s fortune and outlook on life.



The benefits also spill over to the future generations.An individual that decides to put down roots overseas usually sends back a significant amount in the form of foreign remittances.



They also build businesses and networks abroad, turning into a global citizen in the process.Believing in transparency, Y-Axis ensures that all processes and services are backed with the latest technology available, thereby ensuring seamless workflow.Global resettlement services offered by Y-Axis provide end-to-end solutions.



Products and services are offered for both before and after getting a visa.Snapshot of Y-Axis Services• PR Visaso Canada Express Entryo Australia Skilled Migrationo EU Blue Card• Study Visaso Canadao Australiao USAo UKo Germanyo Franceo Europe• Work Visaso Germany Jobseekero UK Skilled Worker• Investor Visaso Canadao Australiao UKo USA• Coaching — IELTS, PTE, TOEFL, GRE, GMAT, SAT, ACT, CELPIP and German language• Job Search Services — Resume Writing, Resume Marketing, International JobsSince 1999, Y-Axis has assisted many realize their overseas aspirations, be it for any reason –migrate overseas, work overseas, study abroad, invest overseas, or simply visit overseas.While no one can guarantee a visa, Y-Axis can help maximize the chances of a visa being granted.About Y-AxisY-Axis is India’s No.



1 Immigration & Visa Consultant and presumably the world’s largest B2C immigration firm.Established in 1999, our 40+ company owned and managed offices across India, Dubai, London, Partner Offices in Melbourne & New Zealand and 1100+ employees have served over 100,000 happy customers.More than 50% of our customers are from word-of-mouth.



Till date, Y-Axis has counseled 1,000,000 clients.We also support two charitable organizations: Heal A Child and Know More School.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Get to know other Global Indians.Website: https://www.y-axis.com/

Madan MohanY-Axis Overseas Careers+91 76708 00000email us here

