Iraq: Movement Intentions of IDPs in camps per Area of Origin (February 2019)

2019/05/13 | 17:15



Country: Iraq







CONTEXT AND METHODS







Between late 2013 and 2017, intensification of conflict in north and central Iraq has resulted in large scale displacement, with 1.7 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) identified across Iraq as of February 2019.1,2 Of these, approximately 90,000 households are estimated to be residing in 109 formal camps across the country.3 Throughout 2018, IDP rates of return to their Area of Origin (AoO) across Iraq slowed down. This trend has highlighted the need for greater information on movement intentions to better understand barriers to returning, requisite conditions for safe and voluntary return, as well as the extent to which intentions vary based on where IDPs are from. To address this information gap, REACH, in partnership with the Iraq CCCM Cluster, conducted a fourth round of intentions survey in all identified formal camps with 100 or more households.4 The survey took place between 30 January and 28 February 2019.







A total of 4,300 households were interviewed across 49 formal camps in Anbar, Baghdad, Dahuk, Diyala, Erbil, Kerbala, Kirkuk, Ninewa, Salah al-Din and Sulaymaniyah governorates. Households were sampled to allow findings to be generalizable with a 95% level of confidence and 10% margin of error at the camp level.







This factsheet presents findings for all IDPs in formal camps that reported originating from Anbar governorate. Findings are presented at the AoO level, by governorate of origin, and by district of origin where possible. A total of 581 households reporting to originate from Anbar governorate were interviewed. At the governorate of origin and district of origin levels, findings are generalizable with a minimum 95% level of confidence and maximum 10% margin of error. This level is guaranteed for all questions that apply to the entire surveyed population. Findings relating to a subset of the population may have a lower confidence level, wider margin of error,5 or may be indicative only.



