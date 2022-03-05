"Dinar Debacle" pits Iraq's FM against Sadrists

2022/03/05 | 11:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Amwaj Media.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Dinar debacle pits Iraq's finance minister against Sadrists Iraq's finance minister is caught in a worsening confrontation with the Sadrist Movement.The clash erupted after Shiite cleric and politician Muqtada Al-Sadr took to […]

