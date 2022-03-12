Iraqis Protest Rise in Food Prices, Officials Blame Ukraine War

2022/03/12 | 13:18 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Protests have erupted in Iraq's impoverished south over a rise in food prices that officials attributed to the conflict in Ukraine.
(Source: Asharq Al-Awsat)
