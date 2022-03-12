2022/03/12 | 13:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Protests have erupted in Iraq's impoverished south over a rise in food prices that officials attributed to the conflict in Ukraine.Click here to read the full story.(Source: Asharq Al-Awsat)

read more Iraqis Protest Rise in Food Prices, Officials Blame Ukraine War first appeared on Iraq Business News.