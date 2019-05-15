German armed forces suspend training ops in Iraq on regional tensions

2019/05/15 | 17:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Germany is suspending military training operations in Iraq due to increasing regional tensions, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Germany has no indications of its own of attacks supported by Iran, he said. He added that training programs could resume in the coming days.
Focus Online said the decision had been taken in coordination with partner countries fighting Islamic State in the region.
A spokesman for the German Defense Ministry said the German armed forces had 160 soldiers involved in the training deployment in Iraq.
