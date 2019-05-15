Khamenei makes uranium enrichment threat

2019/05/15 | 17:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iran's supreme leader issued a veiled threat in the same
speech in which he stated that "no one is seeking war," saying it
wouldn't be difficult for Iran to enrich uranium to
weapons-grade levels amid rising tensions with the US, state media reported
Wednesday.The US Embassy in Baghdad, meanwhile, ordered all non-essential,
non-emergency government staff on Wednesday to leave Iraq immediately amid
escalating tensions with Iran. Washington did not publicly provide any evidence
to back up claims of an increased threat from Tehran.Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's comments late Tuesday came after
Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a coordinated drone attack on a critical oil
pipeline in Saudi Arabia.The drone assault is just the latest incident in the Mideast
to shake global energy markets, as authorities allege oil tankers anchored off
the coast of the United Arab Emirates were targeted by sabotage. Benchmark
Brent crude prices remained around $71 a barrel in early trading Wednesday.The United States also is deploying an aircraft carrier
strike group and B-52 bombers into the region in response to the
still-unspecified Iran threat, further ramping up tensions a year after
President Donald Trump withdrew America from Tehran's nuclear deal with world
powers.Speaking Tuesday night in Tehran at an iftar, the
traditional dinner Muslims have when breaking their daylong fast during the
holy month of Ramadan, Khamenei's reported comments first focused on him
downplaying the chances of a wider conflict in the Mideast with America.He reportedly told senior officials that his country won't
negotiate with the United States, calling such talks "poison." But he
also said, "Neither we, nor them is seeking war. They know that it is not
to their benefit."In Wednesday's edition, the state-run IRAN newspaper carried
his comments on the nuclear program, his first since Iran announced it would
begin backing away from the accord itself.Tehran is threatening to resume higher enrichment in 60 days
if no new nuclear deal is in place, beyond the 3.67% permitted by the current
deal between Tehran and world powers.Iranian officials have said that they could reach 20%
enrichment within four days. Though Iran maintains its nuclear program is for
peaceful purposes, scientists say the time needed to reach the 90% threshold
for weapons-grade uranium is halved once uranium is enriched to around 20%."Achieving 20% enrichment is the most difficult part,"
Khamenei said, according to the newspaper. "The next steps are easier than
this step."It was a telling remark from the supreme leader — Iran is
not known to have enriched beyond 20% previously and it's unclear how far
Tehran is willing to go in this process. Khamenei has final say on all matters
of state in Iran.Yemen's Houthi rebels, who are at war with Saudi Arabia and
are believed by the West to receive weapons from Iran, said earlier Tuesday
that they launched seven drones targeting vital Saudi installations. That
included two pumping stations along its critical East-West Pipeline, which can
carry nearly 5 million barrels of crude a day to the Red Sea.Saudi Aramco, the government-controlled oil company, said
that as a precaution, it temporarily shut down the pipeline and contained a
fire, which caused minor damage to one pumping station. It added that Saudi
Aramco's oil and gas supplies were not affected.Details around alleged acts of sabotage to four oil tankers,
including two belonging to Saudi Arabia, off the coast of the UAE's port of
Fujairah remain unclear. Satellite images obtained Tuesday by the AP from
Colorado-based Maxar Technologies showed no visible damage to the vessels, and
Gulf officials have refused to say who they suspected was responsible.The MT Andrea Victory, one of the alleged targets, sustained
a hole in its hull just above its waterline from "an unknown object,"
its owner Thome Ship Management said in a statement. Images of the Norwegian
ship, which the company said was "not in any danger of sinking,"
showed damage similar to what the firm described.A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to
discuss an ongoing investigation, has said the other three showed damages as
well.In Baghdad, the US Embassy published its order telling all
non-essential, non-emergency government staff to leave the country. It comes
after Washington last week said it had detected new and urgent threats from
Iran and its proxy forces in the region targeting Americans and American
interests.That contradicts what British Maj. Gen. Chris Ghika, a
senior officer in the US-backed coalition fighting the ISIS group,
said Tuesday, insisting "there's been no increased threat from
Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria."Later, in a rare public rebuttal of an allied military
officer, US Central Command said Ghika's remarks "run counter to the
identified credible threats" from Iranian-backed forces in the Mideast. In
a written statement, Central Command said the coalition in Baghdad has
increased the alert level for all service members in Iraq and Syria.Germany said Wednesday its military suspended training of
Iraqi soldiers due to the tensions but stressed there was no indication of any
specific threat to its own troops. Defense Ministry spokesman Jens Flosdorff
said Germany was "orienting itself toward our partner countries"
though there are "no concrete warnings of attacks against German
targets."
Iran's supreme leader issued a veiled threat in the same
speech in which he stated that "no one is seeking war," saying it
wouldn't be difficult for Iran to enrich uranium to
weapons-grade levels amid rising tensions with the US, state media reported
Wednesday.The US Embassy in Baghdad, meanwhile, ordered all non-essential,
non-emergency government staff on Wednesday to leave Iraq immediately amid
escalating tensions with Iran. Washington did not publicly provide any evidence
to back up claims of an increased threat from Tehran.Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's comments late Tuesday came after
Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a coordinated drone attack on a critical oil
pipeline in Saudi Arabia.The drone assault is just the latest incident in the Mideast
to shake global energy markets, as authorities allege oil tankers anchored off
the coast of the United Arab Emirates were targeted by sabotage. Benchmark
Brent crude prices remained around $71 a barrel in early trading Wednesday.The United States also is deploying an aircraft carrier
strike group and B-52 bombers into the region in response to the
still-unspecified Iran threat, further ramping up tensions a year after
President Donald Trump withdrew America from Tehran's nuclear deal with world
powers.Speaking Tuesday night in Tehran at an iftar, the
traditional dinner Muslims have when breaking their daylong fast during the
holy month of Ramadan, Khamenei's reported comments first focused on him
downplaying the chances of a wider conflict in the Mideast with America.He reportedly told senior officials that his country won't
negotiate with the United States, calling such talks "poison." But he
also said, "Neither we, nor them is seeking war. They know that it is not
to their benefit."In Wednesday's edition, the state-run IRAN newspaper carried
his comments on the nuclear program, his first since Iran announced it would
begin backing away from the accord itself.Tehran is threatening to resume higher enrichment in 60 days
if no new nuclear deal is in place, beyond the 3.67% permitted by the current
deal between Tehran and world powers.Iranian officials have said that they could reach 20%
enrichment within four days. Though Iran maintains its nuclear program is for
peaceful purposes, scientists say the time needed to reach the 90% threshold
for weapons-grade uranium is halved once uranium is enriched to around 20%."Achieving 20% enrichment is the most difficult part,"
Khamenei said, according to the newspaper. "The next steps are easier than
this step."It was a telling remark from the supreme leader — Iran is
not known to have enriched beyond 20% previously and it's unclear how far
Tehran is willing to go in this process. Khamenei has final say on all matters
of state in Iran.Yemen's Houthi rebels, who are at war with Saudi Arabia and
are believed by the West to receive weapons from Iran, said earlier Tuesday
that they launched seven drones targeting vital Saudi installations. That
included two pumping stations along its critical East-West Pipeline, which can
carry nearly 5 million barrels of crude a day to the Red Sea.Saudi Aramco, the government-controlled oil company, said
that as a precaution, it temporarily shut down the pipeline and contained a
fire, which caused minor damage to one pumping station. It added that Saudi
Aramco's oil and gas supplies were not affected.Details around alleged acts of sabotage to four oil tankers,
including two belonging to Saudi Arabia, off the coast of the UAE's port of
Fujairah remain unclear. Satellite images obtained Tuesday by the AP from
Colorado-based Maxar Technologies showed no visible damage to the vessels, and
Gulf officials have refused to say who they suspected was responsible.The MT Andrea Victory, one of the alleged targets, sustained
a hole in its hull just above its waterline from "an unknown object,"
its owner Thome Ship Management said in a statement. Images of the Norwegian
ship, which the company said was "not in any danger of sinking,"
showed damage similar to what the firm described.A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to
discuss an ongoing investigation, has said the other three showed damages as
well.In Baghdad, the US Embassy published its order telling all
non-essential, non-emergency government staff to leave the country. It comes
after Washington last week said it had detected new and urgent threats from
Iran and its proxy forces in the region targeting Americans and American
interests.That contradicts what British Maj. Gen. Chris Ghika, a
senior officer in the US-backed coalition fighting the ISIS group,
said Tuesday, insisting "there's been no increased threat from
Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria."Later, in a rare public rebuttal of an allied military
officer, US Central Command said Ghika's remarks "run counter to the
identified credible threats" from Iranian-backed forces in the Mideast. In
a written statement, Central Command said the coalition in Baghdad has
increased the alert level for all service members in Iraq and Syria.Germany said Wednesday its military suspended training of
Iraqi soldiers due to the tensions but stressed there was no indication of any
specific threat to its own troops. Defense Ministry spokesman Jens Flosdorff
said Germany was "orienting itself toward our partner countries"
though there are "no concrete warnings of attacks against German
targets."