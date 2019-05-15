عربي | كوردى


Khamenei makes uranium enrichment threat

2019/05/15 | 17:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iran's supreme leader issued a veiled threat in the same

speech in which he stated that "no one is seeking war," saying it

wouldn't be difficult for Iran to enrich uranium to

weapons-grade levels amid rising tensions with the US, state media reported

Wednesday.The US Embassy in Baghdad, meanwhile, ordered all non-essential,

non-emergency government staff on Wednesday to leave Iraq immediately amid

escalating tensions with Iran. Washington did not publicly provide any evidence

to back up claims of an increased threat from Tehran.Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's comments late Tuesday came after

Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a coordinated drone attack on a critical oil

pipeline in Saudi Arabia.The drone assault is just the latest incident in the Mideast

to shake global energy markets, as authorities allege oil tankers anchored off

the coast of the United Arab Emirates were targeted by sabotage. Benchmark

Brent crude prices remained around $71 a barrel in early trading Wednesday.The United States also is deploying an aircraft carrier

strike group and B-52 bombers into the region in response to the

still-unspecified Iran threat, further ramping up tensions a year after

President Donald Trump withdrew America from Tehran's nuclear deal with world

powers.Speaking Tuesday night in Tehran at an iftar, the

traditional dinner Muslims have when breaking their daylong fast during the

holy month of Ramadan, Khamenei's reported comments first focused on him

downplaying the chances of a wider conflict in the Mideast with America.He reportedly told senior officials that his country won't

negotiate with the United States, calling such talks "poison." But he

also said, "Neither we, nor them is seeking war. They know that it is not

to their benefit."In Wednesday's edition, the state-run IRAN newspaper carried

his comments on the nuclear program, his first since Iran announced it would

begin backing away from the accord itself.Tehran is threatening to resume higher enrichment in 60 days

if no new nuclear deal is in place, beyond the 3.67% permitted by the current

deal between Tehran and world powers.Iranian officials have said that they could reach 20%

enrichment within four days. Though Iran maintains its nuclear program is for

peaceful purposes, scientists say the time needed to reach the 90% threshold

for weapons-grade uranium is halved once uranium is enriched to around 20%."Achieving 20% enrichment is the most difficult part,"

Khamenei said, according to the newspaper. "The next steps are easier than

this step."It was a telling remark from the supreme leader — Iran is

not known to have enriched beyond 20% previously and it's unclear how far

Tehran is willing to go in this process. Khamenei has final say on all matters

of state in Iran.Yemen's Houthi rebels, who are at war with Saudi Arabia and

are believed by the West to receive weapons from Iran, said earlier Tuesday

that they launched seven drones targeting vital Saudi installations. That

included two pumping stations along its critical East-West Pipeline, which can

carry nearly 5 million barrels of crude a day to the Red Sea.Saudi Aramco, the government-controlled oil company, said

that as a precaution, it temporarily shut down the pipeline and contained a

fire, which caused minor damage to one pumping station. It added that Saudi

Aramco's oil and gas supplies were not affected.Details around alleged acts of sabotage to four oil tankers,

including two belonging to Saudi Arabia, off the coast of the UAE's port of

Fujairah remain unclear. Satellite images obtained Tuesday by the AP from

Colorado-based Maxar Technologies showed no visible damage to the vessels, and

Gulf officials have refused to say who they suspected was responsible.The MT Andrea Victory, one of the alleged targets, sustained

a hole in its hull just above its waterline from "an unknown object,"

its owner Thome Ship Management said in a statement. Images of the Norwegian

ship, which the company said was "not in any danger of sinking,"

showed damage similar to what the firm described.A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to

discuss an ongoing investigation, has said the other three showed damages as

well.In Baghdad, the US Embassy published its order telling all

non-essential, non-emergency government staff to leave the country. It comes

after Washington last week said it had detected new and urgent threats from

Iran and its proxy forces in the region targeting Americans and American

interests.That contradicts what British Maj. Gen. Chris Ghika, a

senior officer in the US-backed coalition fighting the ISIS group,

said Tuesday, insisting "there's been no increased threat from

Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria."Later, in a rare public rebuttal of an allied military

officer, US Central Command said Ghika's remarks "run counter to the

identified credible threats" from Iranian-backed forces in the Mideast. In

a written statement, Central Command said the coalition in Baghdad has

increased the alert level for all service members in Iraq and Syria.Germany said Wednesday its military suspended training of

Iraqi soldiers due to the tensions but stressed there was no indication of any

specific threat to its own troops. Defense Ministry spokesman Jens Flosdorff

said Germany was "orienting itself toward our partner countries"

though there are "no concrete warnings of attacks against German

targets."
