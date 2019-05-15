Spain: UNHCR Europe Monthly Report (April 2019)

2019/05/15 | 19:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Afghanistan, Algeria, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Côte d'Ivoire, Cyprus, Denmark, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Germany, Greece, Guinea, Hungary, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Ireland, Italy, Libya, Mali, Malta, Morocco, Portugal, Serbia, Somalia, Spain, Sudan, Switzerland, Syrian Arab Republic, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, World
In April, almost 4,700 refugees and migrants entered Europe, primarily via Greece, Spain and Italy. Overall arrivals to Greece decreased compared with the previous month (2,887 versus 3,159), while arrivals to Spain (1,540 versus 1,000) increased by 55% and those to Italy remained consistent (273 versus 262). So far this year almost 20,600 refugees and migrants arrived to Europe via the three Mediterranean routes compared to over 30,900 that arrived in the same period last year, marking a 33% decrease.
GREECE: In April, almost 2,900 refugees and migrants arrived by sea (64%) and land (36%) to Greece, 58% less than the nearly 6,850 arrivals during the same month in 2018. As of the end of April, the 11,000 arrivals to Greece are 25% fewer than the same period last year (14,760). They mainly originated from Afghanistan (47%), Iraq (14%), the Syrian Arab Republic (12%) and the State of Palestine (10%). In addition, the number of persons rescued or intercepted by the Turkish Coast Guards after departing from the Turkish coastline is almost 7,100 since the beginning of the year, consistent with the same period in 2018 (6,600 individuals). At the land border, 1,030 people arrived to Evros in April, a decrease in comparison with the previous month (1,300) and also to the 3,800 arrivals in the same period in 2018.
