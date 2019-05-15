Home › Relief Web › Spain: UNHCR Refugee and Migrant Arrivals to Europe in 2019 (Mediterranean) (January - March 2019)

2019/05/15 | 19:35



Country: Afghanistan, Algeria, Cameroon, Comoros, Côte d'Ivoire, Cyprus, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Greece, Guinea, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Italy, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, occupied Palestinian territory, Pakistan, Senegal, Somalia, Spain, Syrian Arab Republic, Tunisia, Turkey, World







OVERVIEW







Between 1 January and 31 March 2019, some 16,000 refugees and migrants arrived via the three Mediterranean routes from North Africa and Turkey. Most crossed the Eastern Mediterranean from Turkey. Arrivals in 2019 most commonly originated from Afghanistan, Morocco, Guinean and Mali.



In 2019, 59% of arrivals were men, 17% women and 24% children.



Due to the high risks associated with crossing the Mediterranean Sea, it is estimated that some 351 refugees and migrants have died between January and March 2019, a 30% decrease as compared to 503 deaths in the same period in 2018. Most deaths occurred along the route from North Africa to Italy.



