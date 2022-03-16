First Abu Dhabi Bank to open Office in Iraq

2022/03/16 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has announced that it will open a representative office in Iraq.The new representative office will primarily service Sovereign and Government Related Entities (GREs), Financial Institutions and Iraqi institutional clients in addition to clients with business interests in Iraq.Hana Al Rostamani (pictured), Group Chief Executive Officer […]

