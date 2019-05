ExxonMobil evacuates staff from Iraq oil field due to US-Iran tension

2019/05/15 | 21:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-ExxonMobil said Wednesday it is 'closely monitoring' thesituation in Iraq following the US State Department's order for the partialevacuation of diplomatic staff amid rising tensions between the US and Iraq'sneighbor Iran.ExxonMobil's West Qurna 1 project is one of three giant oilfields in Iraq's southern Basra region being developed by foreign oilcompanies. BP's Rumaila field and Eni's Zubair project are the other two whileRussia's Lukoil is developing the West Qurna 2 project."We are closely monitoring the situation...ExxonMobilhas programs and measures in place to provide security to protect its people,operations and facilities," a spokeswoman for Exxon said in an emailedresponse.BP is also monitoring the current situation on the ground inIraq, an official close to the company said Wednesday. Eni said they arepreparing a response.Chevron, which is developing an oil project in Iraq'snorthern Kurdistan region, said: "We continue monitoring the situation andwe remain in regular contact with the Kurdistan Regional Government. The safetyand security of our personnel is our top priority."Without giving a reason, the State Department Wednesdayordered the departure of "non-emergency employees" from its embassyin Baghdad and the consulate in Erbil.Citing unnamed US officials, CNN reported Wednesday that UShad "specific and credible" intelligence that suggested Iranianforces and proxies were planning to target US forces in locations includingIraq." The US last week said it was deploying an aircraft carrier andother military assets to the region, citing what it claimed were Iran's"escalatory actions."US tensions with Iran have been escalating after PresidentDonald Trump move to reinstate full US sanctions on sales of Iranian oil cameinto effect from the start of this month. Tensions escalated further this weekafter an attack claimed by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen halted flowsthrough Saudi Arabia's main oil transport pipeline to the Red Sea.The drone attack came just days after one of the biggestattacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz transit chokepoint, fuelingconcerns over a new wave of coordinated strikes on key oil infrastructure andtransit routes in the Middle East.