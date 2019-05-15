عربي | كوردى


ExxonMobil evacuates staff from Iraq oil field due to US-Iran tension

2019/05/15 | 21:10
ExxonMobil said Wednesday it is 'closely monitoring' the

situation in Iraq following the US State Department's order for the partial

evacuation of diplomatic staff amid rising tensions between the US and Iraq's

neighbor Iran.ExxonMobil's West Qurna 1 project is one of three giant oil

fields in Iraq's southern Basra region being developed by foreign oil

companies. BP's Rumaila field and Eni's Zubair project are the other two while

Russia's Lukoil is developing the West Qurna 2 project."We are closely monitoring the situation...ExxonMobil

has programs and measures in place to provide security to protect its people,

operations and facilities," a spokeswoman for Exxon said in an emailed

response.BP is also monitoring the current situation on the ground in

Iraq, an official close to the company said Wednesday. Eni said they are

preparing a response.Chevron, which is developing an oil project in Iraq's

northern Kurdistan region, said: "We continue monitoring the situation and

we remain in regular contact with the Kurdistan Regional Government. The safety

and security of our personnel is our top priority."Without giving a reason, the State Department Wednesday

ordered the departure of "non-emergency employees" from its embassy

in Baghdad and the consulate in Erbil.Citing unnamed US officials, CNN reported Wednesday that US

had "specific and credible" intelligence that suggested Iranian

forces and proxies were planning to target US forces in locations including

Iraq." The US last week said it was deploying an aircraft carrier and

other military assets to the region, citing what it claimed were Iran's

"escalatory actions."US tensions with Iran have been escalating after President

Donald Trump move to reinstate full US sanctions on sales of Iranian oil came

into effect from the start of this month. Tensions escalated further this week

after an attack claimed by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen halted flows

through Saudi Arabia's main oil transport pipeline to the Red Sea.The drone attack came just days after one of the biggest

attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz transit chokepoint, fueling

concerns over a new wave of coordinated strikes on key oil infrastructure and

transit routes in the Middle East.

