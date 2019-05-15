New Citizen Lab report suggests Iran spreads fake news

2019/05/15 | 21:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A pro-Iranian disinformation group is mimicking media brands
as it spreads fake news about Israel and Saudi Arabia, according to a new
report.Dubbed “Endless Mayfly,” the group is capitalizing on the
shortening attention spans of social-media users, according to the University
of Toronto’s Citizen Lab.In a 43-page report released on Tuesday, the researchers at
the Lab, which studies how the internet affects human rights and security,
describes the development of this disinformation group.In 2016, a hoax article about a former spymaster got
traction in Russia after it was published on a copycat site resembling that of
Britain’s Guardian newspaper. In 2017, writers at the French newspaper Le Soir
wrote that someone was impersonating them. Last year, Facebook, Google and
Twitter deactivated several user accounts, alleging they were all controlled by
a group involved in “state-sponsored activity” and “coordinated manipulation.”According to the Citizen Lab, a group likely from Iran is
behind all of these campaigns and it has a signature technique.First, the group places fake news on websites whose design
and domain names are made to mimic those of legitimate media sites. It
amplifies such messaging by circulating screenshots of the articles on sites
such as Facebook and Twitter.The original hoax articles are then taken off the internet,
leaving only images of the media brand and the article’s headline, photo, and
lead paragraphs surviving on social media. The group then encourages readers to
recirculate these screenshots even though the original false stories have
disappeared. Replacement links redirect social-media users to the home pages of
credible media sites. While the hoax article cannot be found, that can escape
the attention of people who reflexively repost whatever they see as they scroll
through Twitter or Facebook.The technique "leads people to believe it is actually
authentic because the trace of inauthenticity is removed,” said Ron Deibert,
founder of the Citizen Lab, which is housed within U of T’s Munk School of
Global Affairs and Public Policy. “We know from studies of how people use
social media that, generally speaking, users have short attention spans, they
tend to focus on high-level details.”Other researchers first identified the existence of this
group and attributed its origins to Russia. But the Citizen Lab says that it
concludes “with moderate confidence” that Endless Mayfly is Iran-aligned.The Lab reviewed about 100 disinformation narratives spread
by the group. Common themes were unflattering portrayals of Saudi Arabia and
Israel. Such narratives could potentially bolster Iran’s standing in the Middle
East compared with that of its regional rivals.Although no one can say whether the Iranian government
actually runs the disinformation campaign, the Citizen Lab says it found that
the group stockpiled at least 73 potential fake-news sites through a practice
known as “typosquatting.”The squatters register domain names that are just a few
keystrokes removed from those of bona fide media brands. Domain names
copycatting those of two Canadian organizations – The Globe and Mail and the
National Post – were created by the group, the Citizen Lab says. But Mr.
Deibert says these sites were likely being held “in reserve” – his researchers
found no evidence they were used to disseminate any fake news.Mr. Deibert says Endless Mayfly may be a sign of things to
come in an era when unsuspecting readers are increasingly preyed upon by
far-flung factions out to manipulate the public discourse with disinformation
spread by social media.“I think there’s probably too much attention looking at it
in terms of election disruption specifically," Mr. Deibert said.
"When what we should be thinking about is the global public sphere and how
campaigns like this are toxic.”
