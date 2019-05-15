Imprudent for Iran to quit nuke deal: Putin

2019/05/15 | 21:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he does not see
any expediency for Iran to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal (Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA - TASS), because in the end, Iran itself
would be blamed for wrecking the deal and not Washington that instigated this
process."I have repeatedly said in talks with our Iranian
partners that, in my view, the most expedient thing for Iran to do is to stay
in the treaty whatever happens. Because as soon as Iran responds [to the US
exit from the JCPOA] and declares that it is pulling out of the treaty,
tomorrow everyone will forget that the US was behind its collapse and Iran will
be the one to blame," he told reporters following the talks with Austrian
President Alexander Van der Bellen.Putin warned that he would say "an undiplomatic thing
which might hurt the ears of our European friends", lamented the fact that
"Americans withdrew from the deal, the treaty is crumbling, the European
countries can do nothing to save it and cannot truly work with Iran to
compensate the economic losses."The Russian leader added that he had repeatedly told this to
his Iranian colleagues."We will see what’s going to happen. Russia is not an
emergency rescue brigade, we cannot save everything that is not fully dependent
on us. We have played our role and are willing to continue to play this
positive role. But it does not depend on us only, it depends on all the
partners, all the players, including the US, the European countries and
Iran," Putin concluded.
