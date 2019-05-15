عربي | كوردى


Imprudent for Iran to quit nuke deal: Putin

2019/05/15 | 21:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he does not see

any expediency for Iran to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal (Joint

Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA - TASS), because in the end, Iran itself

would be blamed for wrecking the deal and not Washington that instigated this

process."I have repeatedly said in talks with our Iranian

partners that, in my view, the most expedient thing for Iran to do is to stay

in the treaty whatever happens. Because as soon as Iran responds [to the US

exit from the JCPOA] and declares that it is pulling out of the treaty,

tomorrow everyone will forget that the US was behind its collapse and Iran will

be the one to blame," he told reporters following the talks with Austrian

President Alexander Van der Bellen.Putin warned that he would say "an undiplomatic thing

which might hurt the ears of our European friends", lamented the fact that

"Americans withdrew from the deal, the treaty is crumbling, the European

countries can do nothing to save it and cannot truly work with Iran to

compensate the economic losses."The Russian leader added that he had repeatedly told this to

his Iranian colleagues."We will see what’s going to happen. Russia is not an

emergency rescue brigade, we cannot save everything that is not fully dependent

on us. We have played our role and are willing to continue to play this

positive role. But it does not depend on us only, it depends on all the

partners, all the players, including the US, the European countries and

Iran," Putin concluded.



