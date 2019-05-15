Home › Baghdad Post › Calls to find ways to secure Iraqi trade for imminent US-Iranian clash

Calls to find ways to secure Iraqi trade for imminent US-Iranian clash

2019/05/15 | 22:20



The parliamentary finance



committee called on the ministry of transportation to find alternative ways to



secure Iraqi trade in anticipation of a probable clash between the US and Iran.The committee also urged



the ministry to take precautionary measures to protect Iraqi ports and ensure



the safety of the Iraqi navy."the Gulf ports face an uncertain



fate," the committee said, adding that the countries in the Gulf put their



alternative plans in anticipation of the consequences of imminent military



operations that threaten the entire region.















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The parliamentary financecommittee called on the ministry of transportation to find alternative ways tosecure Iraqi trade in anticipation of a probable clash between the US and Iran.The committee also urgedthe ministry to take precautionary measures to protect Iraqi ports and ensurethe safety of the Iraqi navy."the Gulf ports face an uncertainfate," the committee said, adding that the countries in the Gulf put theiralternative plans in anticipation of the consequences of imminent militaryoperations that threaten the entire region.