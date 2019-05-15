Calls to find ways to secure Iraqi trade for imminent US-Iranian clash

2019/05/15 | 22:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The parliamentary finance
committee called on the ministry of transportation to find alternative ways to
secure Iraqi trade in anticipation of a probable clash between the US and Iran.The committee also urged
the ministry to take precautionary measures to protect Iraqi ports and ensure
the safety of the Iraqi navy."the Gulf ports face an uncertain
fate," the committee said, adding that the countries in the Gulf put their
alternative plans in anticipation of the consequences of imminent military
operations that threaten the entire region.
