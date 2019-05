Calls to find ways to secure Iraqi trade for imminent US-Iranian clash

2019/05/15 | 22:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The parliamentary financecommittee called on the ministry of transportation to find alternative ways tosecure Iraqi trade in anticipation of a probable clash between the US and Iran.The committee also urgedthe ministry to take precautionary measures to protect Iraqi ports and ensurethe safety of the Iraqi navy."the Gulf ports face an uncertainfate," the committee said, adding that the countries in the Gulf put theiralternative plans in anticipation of the consequences of imminent militaryoperations that threaten the entire region.