Calls to find ways to secure Iraqi trade for imminent US-Iranian clash
2019/05/15 | 22:20
The parliamentary finance

committee called on the ministry of transportation to find alternative ways to

secure Iraqi trade in anticipation of a probable clash between the US and Iran.The committee also urged

the ministry to take precautionary measures to protect Iraqi ports and ensure

the safety of the Iraqi navy."the Gulf ports face an uncertain

fate," the committee said, adding that the countries in the Gulf put their

alternative plans in anticipation of the consequences of imminent military

operations that threaten the entire region.







