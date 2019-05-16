عربي | كوردى


UAE says will show restraint after tanker attacks, Iran a concern

2019/05/16 | 01:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United Arab Emirates will show restraint after attacks

on oil tankers off its coast and is committed to de-escalation during a

“difficult situation” caused by Iranian behavior in the region, a senior

official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said he

would not speculate about who was behind Sunday’s sabotage acts on four

vessels, including two Saudi tankers, near Fujairah emirate while an

investigation was underway and due to be completed within days.“We need to emphasize caution and good judgment. It is easy

to throw accusations but it is a difficult situation, there are serious issues

and among them is Iranian behavior,” he said, mentioning concern about Iran’s

missiles and regional policy.Iran has distanced itself from the attack off Fujairah, one

of the world’s largest bunkering hubs lying just outside the Strait of Hormuz.

US national security agencies believe proxies sympathetic to or working for

Iran may have been behind it, a US official has said.Gargash said the attack took place in UAE territorial waters

but declined to comment on whether the OPEC producer and regional trading hub

was beefing up security after the incident.Saudi Arabia shared the concerns of its fellow Sunni Muslim

ally that Shiite Iran has for a long time been undermining stability in the

region, he said, and the United States’ commitment to its allies in the region

is “very strong”.“US sanctions on Iran are biting, and biting in a very

effective way,” Gargash said.The attacks took place against a backdrop of US-Iranian

tension following Washington’s decision this month to try to cut Iran’s oil

exports to zero and to beef up its military presence in the Gulf in response to

what it said were Iranian threats.



