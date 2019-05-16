Home › Baghdad Post › UAE says will show restraint after tanker attacks, Iran a concern

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The United Arab Emirates will show restraint after attackson oil tankers off its coast and is committed to de-escalation during a“difficult situation” caused by Iranian behavior in the region, a seniorofficial said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said hewould not speculate about who was behind Sunday’s sabotage acts on fourvessels, including two Saudi tankers, near Fujairah emirate while aninvestigation was underway and due to be completed within days.“We need to emphasize caution and good judgment. It is easyto throw accusations but it is a difficult situation, there are serious issuesand among them is Iranian behavior,” he said, mentioning concern about Iran’smissiles and regional policy.Iran has distanced itself from the attack off Fujairah, oneof the world’s largest bunkering hubs lying just outside the Strait of Hormuz.US national security agencies believe proxies sympathetic to or working forIran may have been behind it, a US official has said.Gargash said the attack took place in UAE territorial watersbut declined to comment on whether the OPEC producer and regional trading hubwas beefing up security after the incident.Saudi Arabia shared the concerns of its fellow Sunni Muslimally that Shiite Iran has for a long time been undermining stability in theregion, he said, and the United States’ commitment to its allies in the regionis “very strong”.“US sanctions on Iran are biting, and biting in a veryeffective way,” Gargash said.The attacks took place against a backdrop of US-Iraniantension following Washington’s decision this month to try to cut Iran’s oilexports to zero and to beef up its military presence in the Gulf in response towhat it said were Iranian threats.