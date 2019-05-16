Home › Baghdad Post › US orders suspension of flights between the US and Venezuela

US orders suspension of flights between the US and Venezuela

2019/05/16 | 01:50



suspension of all commercial passenger and cargo flights between the United



States and Venezuela, citing reports of unrest and violence around airports in



the South American country, Reuters reported.In a letter to the Transportation Department requesting the



halt, the Department of Homeland Security said “conditions in Venezuela



threaten the safety and security of passengers, aircraft, and crew traveling to



or from that country.”Venezuela’s Information Ministry did not immediately respond



to a request for comment.Many international airlines had stopped flying to Venezuela



anyway because of security concerns and disputes over money they say the



government owes them.American Airlines Group Inc, previously the largest carrier



providing service between the United States and Venezuela, in March said it was



indefinitely suspending its flights to Venezuela.In April, the US Federal Aviation Administration prohibited



US air operators from flying below 26,000 feet in Venezuela’s airspace.The administration of US President Donald Trump last week



expanded the scope of its Venezuela sanctions to the defense and security



services sectors to try to crank up economic pressure on President Nicolas



Maduro.The moves are part of a four-month-old campaign against



Maduro as the United States ramps up its support for opposition leader Juan



Guaido.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The US Department of Transportation on Wednesday ordered thesuspension of all commercial passenger and cargo flights between the UnitedStates and Venezuela, citing reports of unrest and violence around airports inthe South American country, Reuters reported.In a letter to the Transportation Department requesting thehalt, the Department of Homeland Security said “conditions in Venezuelathreaten the safety and security of passengers, aircraft, and crew traveling toor from that country.”Venezuela’s Information Ministry did not immediately respondto a request for comment.Many international airlines had stopped flying to Venezuelaanyway because of security concerns and disputes over money they say thegovernment owes them.American Airlines Group Inc, previously the largest carrierproviding service between the United States and Venezuela, in March said it wasindefinitely suspending its flights to Venezuela.In April, the US Federal Aviation Administration prohibitedUS air operators from flying below 26,000 feet in Venezuela’s airspace.The administration of US President Donald Trump last weekexpanded the scope of its Venezuela sanctions to the defense and securityservices sectors to try to crank up economic pressure on President NicolasMaduro.The moves are part of a four-month-old campaign againstMaduro as the United States ramps up its support for opposition leader JuanGuaido.