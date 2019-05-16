عربي | كوردى


US orders suspension of flights between the US and Venezuela

2019/05/16 | 01:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The US Department of Transportation on Wednesday ordered the

suspension of all commercial passenger and cargo flights between the United

States and Venezuela, citing reports of unrest and violence around airports in

the South American country, Reuters reported.In a letter to the Transportation Department requesting the

halt, the Department of Homeland Security said “conditions in Venezuela

threaten the safety and security of passengers, aircraft, and crew traveling to

or from that country.”Venezuela’s Information Ministry did not immediately respond

to a request for comment.Many international airlines had stopped flying to Venezuela

anyway because of security concerns and disputes over money they say the

government owes them.American Airlines Group Inc, previously the largest carrier

providing service between the United States and Venezuela, in March said it was

indefinitely suspending its flights to Venezuela.In April, the US Federal Aviation Administration prohibited

US air operators from flying below 26,000 feet in Venezuela’s airspace.The administration of US President Donald Trump last week

expanded the scope of its Venezuela sanctions to the defense and security

services sectors to try to crank up economic pressure on President Nicolas

Maduro.The moves are part of a four-month-old campaign against

Maduro as the United States ramps up its support for opposition leader Juan

Guaido.



