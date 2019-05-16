US orders suspension of flights between the US and Venezuela

2019/05/16 | 01:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The US Department of Transportation on Wednesday ordered the
suspension of all commercial passenger and cargo flights between the United
States and Venezuela, citing reports of unrest and violence around airports in
the South American country, Reuters reported.In a letter to the Transportation Department requesting the
halt, the Department of Homeland Security said “conditions in Venezuela
threaten the safety and security of passengers, aircraft, and crew traveling to
or from that country.”Venezuela’s Information Ministry did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.Many international airlines had stopped flying to Venezuela
anyway because of security concerns and disputes over money they say the
government owes them.American Airlines Group Inc, previously the largest carrier
providing service between the United States and Venezuela, in March said it was
indefinitely suspending its flights to Venezuela.In April, the US Federal Aviation Administration prohibited
US air operators from flying below 26,000 feet in Venezuela’s airspace.The administration of US President Donald Trump last week
expanded the scope of its Venezuela sanctions to the defense and security
services sectors to try to crank up economic pressure on President Nicolas
Maduro.The moves are part of a four-month-old campaign against
Maduro as the United States ramps up its support for opposition leader Juan
Guaido.
