Iraq’s oil production up 200K in February

Iraq's federal government and Kurdistan region produced a combined 4.521 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in February, a nearly 5 percent increase from January.

Output increased from both sectors, with fields controlled by the federal authorities carrying the bulk of the additions, despite a brief shutdown of two southern oil fields that produce around 450,000 bpd, as production from other fields was ramped up significantly to make up for the shortfall.

