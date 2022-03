2022/03/26 | 00:52 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

… price'

- Iraqi analyst

Meanwhile, Maliki and his allies are … How Israel is using Iraq's Kurdistan as a launchpad to … al-Halbousi, and Kurdish blocs, headed by Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) … blocs and independents in Baghdad and Erbil.

They were held …