Home › Baghdad Post › Iraq to be harmed if war broke out between US, Iran: MP

Iraq to be harmed if war broke out between US, Iran: MP

2019/05/17 | 02:50



harmed politically and economically in case a war breaks out between the United



States and Iran.In case a war broke out, it would be a "third



world war" between the United States of America and its allies, and Iran



and the states allying with it, Abd al-Muttalib said, adding that war will not



be good to any country in the region.Iraq's initiative to pacify the region and bring



together the views of the United States and Iran is a good step to avoid



bloodshed and to reduce the amount of damage that will be be caused as a result



of the war, Abd al-Muttalib said, affirming that Iraq plays a significant role



in the region.







Tensions have escalated recently between the US and Iran with increasing concerns about a potential US-Iran war. Earlier this week the US pulled some diplomatic staff from its embassy in Baghdad following weekend attacks on four oil tankers in the Gulf, Reuters reported.







US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he hoped the United States was not heading to war with Iran as he met with Switzerland President Ueli Maurer, whose nation has served as a diplomatic conduit between the two countries, according to Reuters.Asked by reporters Washington was going to war with Tehran, Trump responded, “Hope not” as he greeted Maurer at the White House.Tankers attackUS officials believe Iran encouraged Houthi militants or Iraq-based Shiite militias to carry out Sunday’s attacks on four tankers near the Strait of



Hormuz, two US government sources



said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.







The UAE said on Sunday that



four commercial vessels were sabotaged near Fujairah emirate, one of the



world’s largest bunkering hubs lying just outside the Strait of Hormuz. It did



not say who was behind the operation, which took place amid heightened tensions



between the United



States and Iran.'Two attacks'Senator Tom Cotton predicted in an interview with PBS that the US would easily win a war against Iran in “two strikes.”"I’m simply delivering the message that if



Iran were to attack the United States, it would be a grave miscalculation on



their part, and there would be a furious response," he stated.







"Ultimately it's up to the Iranian people and their leaders to decide how they're going to govern their country, but with men like those in charge of Iran, I think we're going to see what we've seen for the last 40 years which is a revolutionary, theological movement that's hijacked the powers of a nation state."



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- MP Manar Abd al-Muttalib warned that Iraq can beharmed politically and economically in case a war breaks out between the UnitedStates and Iran.In case a war broke out, it would be a "thirdworld war" between the United States of America and its allies, and Iranand the states allying with it, Abd al-Muttalib said, adding that war will notbe good to any country in the region.Iraq's initiative to pacify the region and bringtogether the views of the United States and Iran is a good step to avoidbloodshed and to reduce the amount of damage that will be be caused as a resultof the war, Abd al-Muttalib said, affirming that Iraq plays a significant rolein the region.Tensions have escalated recently between the US and Iran with increasing concerns about a potential US-Iran war. Earlier this week the US pulled some diplomatic staff from its embassy in Baghdad following weekend attacks on four oil tankers in the Gulf, Reuters reported.US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he hoped the United States was not heading to war with Iran as he met with Switzerland President Ueli Maurer, whose nation has served as a diplomatic conduit between the two countries, according to Reuters.Asked by reporters Washington was going to war with Tehran, Trump responded, “Hope not” as he greeted Maurer at the White House.Tankers attackUS officials believe Iran encouraged Houthi militants or Iraq-based Shiite militias to carry out Sunday’s attacks on four tankers near the Strait ofHormuz, two US government sourcessaid on Wednesday, according to Reuters.The UAE said on Sunday thatfour commercial vessels were sabotaged near Fujairah emirate, one of theworld’s largest bunkering hubs lying just outside the Strait of Hormuz. It didnot say who was behind the operation, which took place amid heightened tensionsbetween the UnitedStates and Iran.'Two attacks'Senator Tom Cotton predicted in an interview with PBS that the US would easily win a war against Iran in “two strikes.”"I’m simply delivering the message that ifIran were to attack the United States, it would be a grave miscalculation ontheir part, and there would be a furious response," he stated."Ultimately it's up to the Iranian people and their leaders to decide how they're going to govern their country, but with men like those in charge of Iran, I think we're going to see what we've seen for the last 40 years which is a revolutionary, theological movement that's hijacked the powers of a nation state."