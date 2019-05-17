عربي | كوردى


Iraq to be harmed if war broke out between US, Iran: MP
2019/05/17 | 02:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- MP Manar Abd al-Muttalib warned that Iraq can be

harmed politically and economically in case a war breaks out between the United

States and Iran.In case a war broke out, it would be a "third

world war" between the United States of America and its allies, and Iran

and the states allying with it, Abd al-Muttalib said, adding that war will not

be good to any country in the region.Iraq's initiative to pacify the region and bring

together the views of the United States and Iran is a good step to avoid

bloodshed and to reduce the amount of damage that will be be caused as a result

of the war, Abd al-Muttalib said, affirming that Iraq plays a significant role

in the region.



Tensions have escalated recently between the US and Iran with increasing concerns about a potential US-Iran war. Earlier this week the US pulled some diplomatic staff from its embassy in Baghdad following weekend attacks on four oil tankers in the Gulf, Reuters reported.



US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he hoped the United States was not heading to war with Iran as he met with Switzerland President Ueli Maurer, whose nation has served as a diplomatic conduit between the two countries, according to Reuters.Asked by reporters Washington was going to war with Tehran, Trump responded, “Hope not” as he greeted Maurer at the White House.Tankers attackUS officials believe Iran encouraged Houthi militants or Iraq-based Shiite militias to carry out Sunday’s attacks on four tankers near the Strait of

Hormuz, two US government sources

said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.



The UAE said on Sunday that

four commercial vessels were sabotaged near Fujairah emirate, one of the

world’s largest bunkering hubs lying just outside the Strait of Hormuz. It did

not say who was behind the operation, which took place amid heightened tensions

between the United

States and Iran.'Two attacks'Senator Tom Cotton predicted in an interview with PBS that the US would easily win a war against Iran in “two strikes.”"I’m simply delivering the message that if

Iran were to attack the United States, it would be a grave miscalculation on

their part, and there would be a furious response," he stated.



"Ultimately it's up to the Iranian people and their leaders to decide how they're going to govern their country, but with men like those in charge of Iran, I think we're going to see what we've seen for the last 40 years which is a revolutionary, theological movement that's hijacked the powers of a nation state."

