Dozens of Sadr supporters die, injured in protests: how it started?

2019/05/17 | 11:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Fires broke out in several malls and shops in Najaf, Basra

and several southern provinces, and bloody shootings have caused the death and injury

of at least 25 citizens. In addition, many shops, commercial complexes and agencies

were burnt.This came as supporters of leader of the Sadrist

movement Muqtada al-Sadr, have shops and houses belonging to leaders in his movement

who he decided to expel on Tuesday over corruption.Mass demonstrations have rushed into the streets in

the cities of Karbala, Babil, Wasit, Basra and Najaf near the homes of those

expelled from the Sadrist movement.In Najaf, violence during demonstration has caused the

death of four supporters of Sadr and the injury of 19 others during storming a commercial

mall belonging to Jawad al-Karawi, an expelled Sadrist leader.The security media service announced the death and the

injury of 25 people, saying that it was able to arrest five guards of the mall involved

in shooting at the demonstrators.The crisis started after Sadr announced the formation

of a committee to gather information on Sadrist members working in government

business projects. He addressed them, saying: "I can no more tolerate your

defamation of the father and your abandonment of his approach."On Tuesday night, he announced dismissing large number

of his leaders and associates in the Sadrist movement, including his close

jihadist aide, Abu Du'aa al-Issawi, and former MP Uday al-Awadi, over using the

movement as a cover for corruption.CondemnationThe political body of the Sadrist movement, on

Thursday, condemned shooting at peaceful demonstrators in Najaf province, by the

guards of some "corrupt" officials, according to the movement,

leading to the death and injury of many citizens.The statement of the movement described the incident as

"unforgivable crime," calling on relevant state institutions, the

prime minister and the President of the Supreme Judicial Council to take

immediate legal actions against the perpetrators of this terrible crime."Shooting unarmed demonstrators is a heinous crime

against human rights and his rights to express his opinion, and [his right to]

demand his rights and the rights of his homeland, and is a flagrant violation

of the Constitution and laws," the statement said.Shiite Cleric Muqtada

al-Sadr urged citizens to

rush into the streets in anti-corruption protests in Najaf on Wednesday night.

The protests have reportedly turned to be violent, resulting in the death of

four people, and the injury of 17, according to Najaf’s Hakim Hospital.



Baghdad Post


