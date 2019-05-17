Home › Baghdad Post › Dozens of Sadr supporters die, injured in protests: how it started?

Dozens of Sadr supporters die, injured in protests: how it started?

2019/05/17 | 11:00



and several southern provinces, and bloody shootings have caused the death and injury



of at least 25 citizens. In addition, many shops, commercial complexes and agencies



were burnt.This came as supporters of leader of the Sadrist



movement Muqtada al-Sadr, have shops and houses belonging to leaders in his movement



who he decided to expel on Tuesday over corruption.Mass demonstrations have rushed into the streets in



the cities of Karbala, Babil, Wasit, Basra and Najaf near the homes of those



expelled from the Sadrist movement.In Najaf, violence during demonstration has caused the



death of four supporters of Sadr and the injury of 19 others during storming a commercial



mall belonging to Jawad al-Karawi, an expelled Sadrist leader.The security media service announced the death and the



injury of 25 people, saying that it was able to arrest five guards of the mall involved



in shooting at the demonstrators.The crisis started after Sadr announced the formation



of a committee to gather information on Sadrist members working in government



business projects. He addressed them, saying: "I can no more tolerate your



defamation of the father and your abandonment of his approach."On Tuesday night, he announced dismissing large number



of his leaders and associates in the Sadrist movement, including his close



jihadist aide, Abu Du'aa al-Issawi, and former MP Uday al-Awadi, over using the



movement as a cover for corruption.CondemnationThe political body of the Sadrist movement, on



Thursday, condemned shooting at peaceful demonstrators in Najaf province, by the



guards of some "corrupt" officials, according to the movement,



leading to the death and injury of many citizens.The statement of the movement described the incident as



"unforgivable crime," calling on relevant state institutions, the



prime minister and the President of the Supreme Judicial Council to take



immediate legal actions against the perpetrators of this terrible crime."Shooting unarmed demonstrators is a heinous crime



against human rights and his rights to express his opinion, and [his right to]



demand his rights and the rights of his homeland, and is a flagrant violation



of the Constitution and laws," the statement said.Shiite Cleric Muqtada



al-Sadr urged citizens to



rush into the streets in anti-corruption protests in Najaf on Wednesday night.



The protests have reportedly turned to be violent, resulting in the death of



four people, and the injury of 17, according to Najaf’s Hakim Hospital.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Fires broke out in several malls and shops in Najaf, Basraand several southern provinces, and bloody shootings have caused the death and injuryof at least 25 citizens. In addition, many shops, commercial complexes and agencieswere burnt.This came as supporters of leader of the Sadristmovement Muqtada al-Sadr, have shops and houses belonging to leaders in his movementwho he decided to expel on Tuesday over corruption.Mass demonstrations have rushed into the streets inthe cities of Karbala, Babil, Wasit, Basra and Najaf near the homes of thoseexpelled from the Sadrist movement.In Najaf, violence during demonstration has caused thedeath of four supporters of Sadr and the injury of 19 others during storming a commercialmall belonging to Jawad al-Karawi, an expelled Sadrist leader.The security media service announced the death and theinjury of 25 people, saying that it was able to arrest five guards of the mall involvedin shooting at the demonstrators.The crisis started after Sadr announced the formationof a committee to gather information on Sadrist members working in governmentbusiness projects. He addressed them, saying: "I can no more tolerate yourdefamation of the father and your abandonment of his approach."On Tuesday night, he announced dismissing large numberof his leaders and associates in the Sadrist movement, including his closejihadist aide, Abu Du'aa al-Issawi, and former MP Uday al-Awadi, over using themovement as a cover for corruption.CondemnationThe political body of the Sadrist movement, onThursday, condemned shooting at peaceful demonstrators in Najaf province, by theguards of some "corrupt" officials, according to the movement,leading to the death and injury of many citizens.The statement of the movement described the incident as"unforgivable crime," calling on relevant state institutions, theprime minister and the President of the Supreme Judicial Council to takeimmediate legal actions against the perpetrators of this terrible crime."Shooting unarmed demonstrators is a heinous crimeagainst human rights and his rights to express his opinion, and [his right to]demand his rights and the rights of his homeland, and is a flagrant violationof the Constitution and laws," the statement said.Shiite Cleric Muqtadaal-Sadr urged citizens torush into the streets in anti-corruption protests in Najaf on Wednesday night.The protests have reportedly turned to be violent, resulting in the death offour people, and the injury of 17, according to Najaf’s Hakim Hospital.