World › Yemen news › ME commissioner of the HRC: Arab coalition raids on Yemen amounted to crimes against humanity

2019/05/17







The statement added that the reasons given by the Arab alliance are unacceptable, especially since the events in Yemen reached a great understanding reached under the auspices of the United Nations in Sweden. The latter has shown flexibility in preparing for the implementation, especially the withdrawal of the Huthis from the vicinity of the port of Hodeidah to allow urgent humanitarian assistance.







The Office of the Committee pointed out that what has been achieved so far from the killing of innocent people in Yemen, children and women amounts to major crimes in humanity went beyond the mind and logic and the siege imposed on the people of Yemen is dangerous and has serious repercussions will remain for generations to be addressed. He added that most of the fallen in the battlefield, which was implicitly implied by the raids carried out by the warplanes of the Arab alliance and the US military.







The statement said that what was said at the beginning of the events in Yemen about fighting the Takfiri groups of al-Qaeda is misplaced and what is happening on the ground is the dedication of the leaders and their concepts by those who claimed their fight.



