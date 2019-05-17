Home › Baghdad Post › Three arrested in Anbar for attacks on security forces

Three arrested in Anbar for attacks on security forces

2019/05/17 | 14:30



Iraqi security forces have managed to arrest three individuals who targeted a security checkpoint in Anbar province on Friday.Hadi Rezeig, Anbar police chief, said in press remarks that the individuals confessed to targeting security forces at different areas of the province.They were arrested among dozens others who fought on the side of ISIS extremists who had overrun large areas of Anbar from 2014 to 2017.Iraq declared victory over ISIS and the recapture of all territories under its control late 2017, however, this did not stop remnants and sleeper cells from carrying on terrorist operations.Rezeig further added that the trio confessed to helping the extremist group hold off advancing Iraqi forces which were working to regain control over lands occupied by ISIS.











(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraqi security forces have managed to arrest three individuals who targeted a security checkpoint in Anbar province on Friday.Hadi Rezeig, Anbar police chief, said in press remarks that the individuals confessed to targeting security forces at different areas of the province.They were arrested among dozens others who fought on the side of ISIS extremists who had overrun large areas of Anbar from 2014 to 2017.Iraq declared victory over ISIS and the recapture of all territories under its control late 2017, however, this did not stop remnants and sleeper cells from carrying on terrorist operations.Rezeig further added that the trio confessed to helping the extremist group hold off advancing Iraqi forces which were working to regain control over lands occupied by ISIS.