Top US lawmakers press Pompeo for answers on Iran arms control report
2019/05/17 | 17:25
The chairmen of three congressional committees on national

security on Thursday pressed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to explain

whether a Trump administration arms control report was politicized and slanted

assessments about Iran.The chairmen of Foreign Affairs, Armed Services and

Intelligence committees in the US House of Representatives - all Democrats -

asked Pompeo in a letter to provide a State Department briefing and documents

no later than May 23.The letter cited a Reuters story from April 17 that reported

how the administration's annual report to Congress assessing compliance with arms

control agreements provoked a dispute with US intelligence agencies and some

State Department officials.The dissenting officials, sources said, were concerned that

the document politicized and skewed assessments against Iran."Our nation knows all too well the perils of ignoring

and 'cherry-picking' intelligence in foreign policy and national security

decisions," the chairmen said in their letter. They referred to the

selective use of intelligence "to justify the march to war" in Iraq

in 2003.The State Department did not immediately respond to a

request for comment.Tensions have risen between the United States and Iran this

month following statements from Washington that the US military was braced

for "possibly imminent threats to US forces in Iraq" from

Iran-backed groups.US President Donald Trump has told top advisers he does

not want to get the United States involved in a war with Iran, three US

officials said on Thursday.The letter signed by Chairmen Eliot Engel of the House

Foreign Affairs Committee, Adam Smith of Armed Services and Adam Schiff of

Intelligence also questioned why the unclassified report was only 12 pages

compared to 45 the previous year.Trump has tightened economic sanctions on Iran and intensified

efforts to contain its power in the Middle East after withdrawing Washington a

year ago from a 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran, raising fears among

some in Congress about intelligence possibly being misused to lay the

groundwork to justify military action. Under the accord, Tehran curbed its

uranium enrichment capacity, a potential pathway to a nuclear bomb, and won

sanctions relief in return.Trump is sending an aircraft carrier group, B-52 bombers and

Patriot missiles to the Middle East to counter what Washington has called a

heightened threat from Iran in the region.Iran described the US moves as "psychological

warfare", and a British commander cast doubt on US military concerns

about threats to its roughly 5,000 soldiers in Iraq.

