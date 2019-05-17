Home › Baghdad Post › Top US lawmakers press Pompeo for answers on Iran arms control report

Top US lawmakers press Pompeo for answers on Iran arms control report

2019/05/17 | 17:25



The chairmen of three congressional committees on national



security on Thursday pressed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to explain



whether a Trump administration arms control report was politicized and slanted



assessments about Iran.The chairmen of Foreign Affairs, Armed Services and



Intelligence committees in the US House of Representatives - all Democrats -



asked Pompeo in a letter to provide a State Department briefing and documents



no later than May 23.The letter cited a Reuters story from April 17 that reported



how the administration's annual report to Congress assessing compliance with arms



control agreements provoked a dispute with US intelligence agencies and some



State Department officials.The dissenting officials, sources said, were concerned that



the document politicized and skewed assessments against Iran."Our nation knows all too well the perils of ignoring



and 'cherry-picking' intelligence in foreign policy and national security



decisions," the chairmen said in their letter. They referred to the



selective use of intelligence "to justify the march to war" in Iraq



in 2003.The State Department did not immediately respond to a



request for comment.Tensions have risen between the United States and Iran this



month following statements from Washington that the US military was braced



for "possibly imminent threats to US forces in Iraq" from



Iran-backed groups.US President Donald Trump has told top advisers he does



not want to get the United States involved in a war with Iran, three US



officials said on Thursday.The letter signed by Chairmen Eliot Engel of the House



Foreign Affairs Committee, Adam Smith of Armed Services and Adam Schiff of



Intelligence also questioned why the unclassified report was only 12 pages



compared to 45 the previous year.Trump has tightened economic sanctions on Iran and intensified



efforts to contain its power in the Middle East after withdrawing Washington a



year ago from a 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran, raising fears among



some in Congress about intelligence possibly being misused to lay the



groundwork to justify military action. Under the accord, Tehran curbed its



uranium enrichment capacity, a potential pathway to a nuclear bomb, and won



sanctions relief in return.Trump is sending an aircraft carrier group, B-52 bombers and



Patriot missiles to the Middle East to counter what Washington has called a



heightened threat from Iran in the region.Iran described the US moves as "psychological



warfare", and a British commander cast doubt on US military concerns



about threats to its roughly 5,000 soldiers in Iraq.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The chairmen of three congressional committees on nationalsecurity on Thursday pressed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to explainwhether a Trump administration arms control report was politicized and slantedassessments about Iran.The chairmen of Foreign Affairs, Armed Services andIntelligence committees in the US House of Representatives - all Democrats -asked Pompeo in a letter to provide a State Department briefing and documentsno later than May 23.The letter cited a Reuters story from April 17 that reportedhow the administration's annual report to Congress assessing compliance with armscontrol agreements provoked a dispute with US intelligence agencies and someState Department officials.The dissenting officials, sources said, were concerned thatthe document politicized and skewed assessments against Iran."Our nation knows all too well the perils of ignoringand 'cherry-picking' intelligence in foreign policy and national securitydecisions," the chairmen said in their letter. They referred to theselective use of intelligence "to justify the march to war" in Iraqin 2003.The State Department did not immediately respond to arequest for comment.Tensions have risen between the United States and Iran thismonth following statements from Washington that the US military was bracedfor "possibly imminent threats to US forces in Iraq" fromIran-backed groups.US President Donald Trump has told top advisers he doesnot want to get the United States involved in a war with Iran, three USofficials said on Thursday.The letter signed by Chairmen Eliot Engel of the HouseForeign Affairs Committee, Adam Smith of Armed Services and Adam Schiff ofIntelligence also questioned why the unclassified report was only 12 pagescompared to 45 the previous year.Trump has tightened economic sanctions on Iran and intensifiedefforts to contain its power in the Middle East after withdrawing Washington ayear ago from a 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran, raising fears amongsome in Congress about intelligence possibly being misused to lay thegroundwork to justify military action. Under the accord, Tehran curbed itsuranium enrichment capacity, a potential pathway to a nuclear bomb, and wonsanctions relief in return.Trump is sending an aircraft carrier group, B-52 bombers andPatriot missiles to the Middle East to counter what Washington has called aheightened threat from Iran in the region.Iran described the US moves as "psychologicalwarfare", and a British commander cast doubt on US military concernsabout threats to its roughly 5,000 soldiers in Iraq.