Home › Baghdad Post › Trump tells aides he does not want US war with Iran

Trump tells aides he does not want US war with Iran

2019/05/17 | 18:00



US President Donald Trump has told his top advisers he



does not want to get the United States involved in a war with Iran, three US officials said on Thursday."He doesn't want to go to war. It's not who he



is," one official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Trump has



communicated to his national security team and other aides that wants to keep



tensions with Tehran from boiling over into an armed conflict, the officials



said.But he has also made clear that he will protect US



interests in the region, one official said. US intelligence showed heightened



activity by Iran or its proxies that US officials took as a threat against



American targets in the region.Trump won the 2016 election in part by promising to stay out



of conflicts abroad after what he viewed as costly wars in Afghanistan and



Iraq. Earlier this year he ordered US troops out of Syria but was persuaded



to leave some in.Trump told reporters on Thursday that he hoped the United



States was not heading to war with Iran as he met with Switzerland President



Ueli Maurer, whose nation has served as a liaison conduit between the two



countries since they do not have diplomatic relations."Hope not," Trump said when asked by reporters if



Washington was going to war with Tehran.Tensions have escalated in recent days with increasing



concerns about a potential US-Iran conflict. Earlier this week the United



States pulled some diplomatic staff from its embassy in Baghdad following



weekend attacks on four oil tankers in the Gulf."The president has been clear, the United States does



not seek military conflict with Iran, and he is open to talks with Iranian



leadership. However, Iran’s default option for 40 years has been violence, and



we will protect US personnel and interests in the region," said Garrett



Marquis, spokesman for the White House National Security Council.A White House statement said the two leaders discussed



"a range of international issues, including the crises in the Middle East



and in Venezuela."Trump has said publicly he wants to pursue a diplomatic



route with Iran a year after withdrawing the United States from the 2015 Iran



nuclear deal. He has said privately that he was worried that some of his



advisers, such as White House national security adviser John Bolton, were



pushing for war, two officials said.The Pentagon has prepared options for potentially sending



US troops to the region if needed ranging from a relatively small number of



troops up to 120,000, although officials stressed these are the types of



options that are always considered for hot zones.White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told Fox News



Channel's "Fox & Friends" that there is no friction between Trump



and his advisers and he welcomes different viewpoints."He’s the one the American people elected. He’s going



to take in the information and the guidance from all of his national security



team and he then will make a decision on what he thinks is the best and safest



thing for the American people," she said.US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday welcomed what



she called Trump's lack of "appetite" for military conflict with



Tehran.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-US President Donald Trump has told his top advisers hedoes not want to get the United States involved in a war with Iran, three US officials said on Thursday."He doesn't want to go to war. It's not who heis," one official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Trump hascommunicated to his national security team and other aides that wants to keeptensions with Tehran from boiling over into an armed conflict, the officialssaid.But he has also made clear that he will protect USinterests in the region, one official said. US intelligence showed heightenedactivity by Iran or its proxies that US officials took as a threat againstAmerican targets in the region.Trump won the 2016 election in part by promising to stay outof conflicts abroad after what he viewed as costly wars in Afghanistan andIraq. Earlier this year he ordered US troops out of Syria but was persuadedto leave some in.Trump told reporters on Thursday that he hoped the UnitedStates was not heading to war with Iran as he met with Switzerland PresidentUeli Maurer, whose nation has served as a liaison conduit between the twocountries since they do not have diplomatic relations."Hope not," Trump said when asked by reporters ifWashington was going to war with Tehran.Tensions have escalated in recent days with increasingconcerns about a potential US-Iran conflict. Earlier this week the UnitedStates pulled some diplomatic staff from its embassy in Baghdad followingweekend attacks on four oil tankers in the Gulf."The president has been clear, the United States doesnot seek military conflict with Iran, and he is open to talks with Iranianleadership. However, Iran’s default option for 40 years has been violence, andwe will protect US personnel and interests in the region," said GarrettMarquis, spokesman for the White House National Security Council.A White House statement said the two leaders discussed"a range of international issues, including the crises in the Middle Eastand in Venezuela."Trump has said publicly he wants to pursue a diplomaticroute with Iran a year after withdrawing the United States from the 2015 Irannuclear deal. He has said privately that he was worried that some of hisadvisers, such as White House national security adviser John Bolton, werepushing for war, two officials said.The Pentagon has prepared options for potentially sendingUS troops to the region if needed ranging from a relatively small number oftroops up to 120,000, although officials stressed these are the types ofoptions that are always considered for hot zones.White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told Fox NewsChannel's "Fox & Friends" that there is no friction between Trumpand his advisers and he welcomes different viewpoints."He’s the one the American people elected. He’s goingto take in the information and the guidance from all of his national securityteam and he then will make a decision on what he thinks is the best and safestthing for the American people," she said.US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday welcomed whatshe called Trump's lack of "appetite" for military conflict withTehran.