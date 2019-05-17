عربي | كوردى


Trump tells aides he does not want US war with Iran

2019/05/17
US President Donald Trump has told his top advisers he

does not want to get the United States involved in a war with Iran, three US officials said on Thursday."He doesn't want to go to war. It's not who he

is," one official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Trump has

communicated to his national security team and other aides that wants to keep

tensions with Tehran from boiling over into an armed conflict, the officials

said.But he has also made clear that he will protect US

interests in the region, one official said. US intelligence showed heightened

activity by Iran or its proxies that US officials took as a threat against

American targets in the region.Trump won the 2016 election in part by promising to stay out

of conflicts abroad after what he viewed as costly wars in Afghanistan and

Iraq. Earlier this year he ordered US troops out of Syria but was persuaded

to leave some in.Trump told reporters on Thursday that he hoped the United

States was not heading to war with Iran as he met with Switzerland President

Ueli Maurer, whose nation has served as a liaison conduit between the two

countries since they do not have diplomatic relations."Hope not," Trump said when asked by reporters if

Washington was going to war with Tehran.Tensions have escalated in recent days with increasing

concerns about a potential US-Iran conflict. Earlier this week the United

States pulled some diplomatic staff from its embassy in Baghdad following

weekend attacks on four oil tankers in the Gulf."The president has been clear, the United States does

not seek military conflict with Iran, and he is open to talks with Iranian

leadership. However, Iran’s default option for 40 years has been violence, and

we will protect US personnel and interests in the region," said Garrett

Marquis, spokesman for the White House National Security Council.A White House statement said the two leaders discussed

"a range of international issues, including the crises in the Middle East

and in Venezuela."Trump has said publicly he wants to pursue a diplomatic

route with Iran a year after withdrawing the United States from the 2015 Iran

nuclear deal. He has said privately that he was worried that some of his

advisers, such as White House national security adviser John Bolton, were

pushing for war, two officials said.The Pentagon has prepared options for potentially sending

US troops to the region if needed ranging from a relatively small number of

troops up to 120,000, although officials stressed these are the types of

options that are always considered for hot zones.White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told Fox News

Channel's "Fox & Friends" that there is no friction between Trump

and his advisers and he welcomes different viewpoints."He’s the one the American people elected. He’s going

to take in the information and the guidance from all of his national security

team and he then will make a decision on what he thinks is the best and safest

thing for the American people," she said.US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday welcomed what

she called Trump's lack of "appetite" for military conflict with

Tehran.

