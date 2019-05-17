Home › Baghdad Post › Insurer says Iran's Guards likely to have organized tanker attacks

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) are “highly likely”to have facilitated attacks last Sunday on four tankers including two Saudiships off Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, according to a Norwegianinsurers’ report seen by Reuters.The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Norway are investigating theattacks, which also hit a UAE- and a Norwegian-flagged vessel.A confidential assessment issued this week by the NorwegianShipowners’ Mutual War Risks Insurance Association (DNK) concluded that theattack was likely to have been carried out by a surface vessel operating closeby that despatched underwater drones carrying 30-50 kg (65-110 lb) ofhigh-grade explosives to detonate on impact.The attacks took place against a backdrop of US-Iraniantension following Washington’s decision this month to try to cut Tehran’s oilexports to zero and beef up its military presence in the Gulf in response towhat it called Iranian threats.The DNK based its assessment that the IRGC was likely tohave orchestrated the attacks on a number of factors, including:- A high likelihood that the IRGC had previously suppliedits allies, the Houthi militia fighting a Saudi-backed government in Yemen,with explosive-laden surface drone boats capable of homing in on GPSnavigational positions for accuracy.- The similarity of shrapnel found on the Norwegian tankerto shrapnel from drone boats used off Yemen by Houthis, even though the craftpreviously used by the Houthis were surface boats rather than the underwaterdrones likely to have been deployed in Fujairah.- The fact that Iran and particularly the IRGC had recentlythreatened to use military force and that, against a militarily stronger foe,they were highly likely to choose “asymmetric measures with plausibledeniability”. DNK noted that the Fujairah attack had caused “relatively limiteddamage” and had been carried out at a time when US Navy ships were still enroute to the Gulf.Both the Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker Amjad and theUAE-flagged bunker vessel A.Michel sustained damage in the area of their enginerooms, while the Saudi tanker Al Marzoqah was damaged in the aft section andthe Norwegian tanker Andrea Victory suffered extensive damage to the stern, DNKsaid.The DNK report said the attacks had been carried out betweensix and 10 nautical miles off Fujairah, which lies close to the Strait ofHormuz.SENDING A MESSAGEIran has in the past threatened to block all exports throughthe Strait of Hormuz, through which an estimated fifth of the world’s oilpasses.According to DNK, it was highly likely that the attacks hadbeen intended to send a message to the United States and its allies that Irandid not need to block the Strait to disrupt freedom of navigation in theregion.DNK said Iran was also likely to continue similar low-scaleattacks on merchant vessels in the coming period.Iranian officials and the Revolutionary Guards’ (IRGC)spokesman were not available for comment.Tehran had already rejected allegations of involvement andIranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said that “extremistindividuals” in the US government were pursuing dangerous policies. No oneclaimed responsibility for the attacks.DNK’s managing director Svein Ringbakken declined tocomment, except to say that “this is an internal and confidential reportproduced to inform shipowner members of the DNK about the incidents in Fujairahand the most likely explanation”.The UAE has not blamed anyone for the attack.Two US government sources said this week that US officialsbelieved Iran had encouraged Houthi militants or Iraq-based Shiite militias tocarry out the attack.In a joint letter seen by Reuters and sent to the UNSecurity Council on Wednesday, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Norway said theattacks had been deliberate and could have resulted in casualties, spillages ofoil or harmful chemicals.“The attacks damaged the hulls of at least three of thevessels, threatened the safety and lives of those on board, and could have ledto an environmental disaster,” the letter said.Last month, the United States designated the entire IRGC asa terrorist organization. Washington had previously designated entities andindividuals connected with the IRGC, which controls vast segments of Iran’seconomy.Tehran responded by designating the regional United StatesCentral Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization.