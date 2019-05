If Iran Deploys Missiles in Iraq: US-Israeli Response Options

2019/05/17 | 23:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Michael Knights and Assaf OrionIran’s long-range rockets and missiles allow it to threatenenemy forces and populations hundreds of kilometers away, while proxy warfareenables it to indirectly harass and deter these enemies with minimal risk ofconfrontation on Iranian territory. In recent years, Tehran has combined thesestrategies to great effect in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen. There are signs thatIraq may be the next theater for this approach—signs that were evident wellbefore the latest US military deployments to the region and meetings with Iraqileaders. If so, such a scenario would threaten Iraq’s hopes for a peacefulfuture and its relations with the United States.IRAN’S FORWARD BASING OF MISSILESIran’s foreign missile transfers have followed a distinctpattern—first, long-range artillery rockets are provided (and occasionally upgradedwith better accuracy), then short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) are added.Where longer reach is required, extended-range SRBMs have been provided. Theserange increases not only expand the number of reachable targets, but also allowfor a broader and less predictable set of launch locations. Tasking forwardproxies with manning the launchers allows Iran to increase its fire volume withless risk compared to firing from its own territory or using Iranian crews.Several examples of this pattern are evident:Lebanon. Iran’s ballistic support to Lebanese Hezbollah, the flagship of its proxy enterprise, is decades long. By 2006, the group had built up an arsenal of around 12,000 munitions—mainly short-range rockets, along with a few hundred 75 km Fajr-5 artillery rockets, 300 km Zelzal-3 missiles, and 300 km Syrian M-600 missiles (which are copies of Iran’s Fateh-110). During the 2006 war with Israel, Hezbollah launched around 4,000 of these weapons across the border. Current assessments suggest that the group’s long-range artillery rocket arsenal is now in the low thousands and its SRBM arsenal in the low hundreds, some of them augmented by precision guidance and embedded in populated areas.Gaza. Iran has provided Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad with rockets and the ability to locally produce and service them, including the 75 km Fajr-5 (aka M-75). Such rockets were fired from Gaza into Tel Aviv last month, and heavy salvos of shorter-range rockets were fired at Israel as recently as May 4-5.Syria. Iran has provided forces in Syria with finished missiles and the ability to produce them, including the 300 km M-600. In May 2013, Israel reportedly struck an M-600 cache near Damascus. By 2018, Iran had deployed production facilities, launchers, and munitions in Syria, spurring Israeli forces to launch strikes against them. In response, Iranian proxies launched dozens of rockets at Israel in May 2018, as well as a heavy rocket (possibly M-600) in January 2019.Yemen. Since the current Yemen war began in 2015, Iran has taught the Houthis how to produce the very accurate 150 km Badr-1P artillery rocket, and to convert SA-2 missiles into the 250 km Qaher-1 free-flight missile and its 400 km Qaher-M2 variant (the equivalent of Iran’s Tondar-69 missile). Also sent over was a 1,000 km version of the Qiam-1 SRBM (called Burkan-2H by the Houthis). According to the UN, this missile was manufactured by Iran’s Shahid Bakeri Industrial Group specifically so that the Houthis could strike Riyadh and other Saudi cities. The UN also reported that Iran has supplied the rebels with equipment for producing the oxidizer used in this longer-range liquid-fueled SRBM.IRANIAN MISSILES AND IRAQConcern is mounting within Iraqi, US, and Israeliintelligence circles that Iran is covertly supplying long-range artilleryrockets to proxy militias inside Iraq, including US-designated terrorist groupsKataib Hezbollah and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba (HaN), and potentially theBadr Organization. These Shia proxies have reportedly developed exclusive useof secure bases in the provinces of Diyala (e.g., Camp Ashraf), Salah al-Din(Camp Speicher), Baghdad (Jurf al-Sakhar), Karbala (Razzaza), and Wasit(Suwayrah). It is also widely accepted that militias have developed a line ofcommunication and control to Iran through Diyala, allowing them to importmissiles and equipment without government approval or knowledge. For example,artillery rockets may already have entered Iraq inside empty water or oiltankers, a tactic also used in Yemen. If so, Iran’s playbook suggests thatSRBMs and/or precision guidance systems could soon follow.Whether Iran uses Iraq as a launch site or a staging areafor moving materiel into Syria, deploying SRBMs there would cross a line,mainly because it would bring a wider array of US forces and partners intopotential firing range. In a future conflict, missile-armed proxies operatingfrom Iraq could target US forces in various parts of the Gulf, Iranian Kurdishoppositionists, the Iraqi government, or Saudi Arabia. These groups havealready demonstrated a willingness to conduct such operations. In July 2013,for example, Kataib Hezbollah members fired tactical rockets into Sauditerritory after a Lebanese Hezbollah office in Beirut was hit by a car bomb.And in May 2015, HaN leader and US-designated terrorist Akram Kaabi threatenedthe kingdom with revenge attacks for its crackdowns on Saudi Shia. IfIranian-provided SRBMs were deployed to the southern Iraqi desert today, theycould target Riyadh, as occurred numerous times when Saddam Hussein conductedhis Scud campaign during the 1991 Gulf War.Missile strikes from Iraq are not an unprecedented threatfor Israel either. Saddam’s forces launched thirty-nine Al-Hussein missilesagainst Israeli cities in 1991, and a dedicated US-British air and specialforces campaign failed to destroy any launchers once they were dispersed acrosswestern Iraq. In a future conflict, Iran could greatly increase its potentialfire on Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities by forward-deploying SRBMs into thissame area of Iraq, perhaps taking advantage of militia control over highways inAnbar province. Iraqi militia leaders have already issued occasional threatsagainst Israel. In March 2017, Akram Kaabi threatened to move his forces to theGolan Heights to fight Israel; Asaib Ahl al-Haq leader Qais al-Khazali signaledsimilar intentions when he visited the Israeli border area that December.IMPLICATIONS FOR US POLICYWashington and Baghdad need to make sure that Iran does notdevelop the capability to covertly move missiles into Iraq. Such deliverieswould violate UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which bars “the supply,sale, or transfer of arms and related materiel from Iran.”For its part, Israel is no doubt considering whether itshould approach this potential threat following its older Lebanese mindset(i.e., do little until war) or its newer Syrian model (strike early before themissile threat develops into a formidable deterrent). Either approach wouldspell trouble for the United States and Iraq, so both governments should takesteps to spare Israel from making the choice in the first place.If Israel does feel compelled to take action, launchingovert airstrikes into Iraq would not be its first option. For one thing, an Israelistrike in Diyala province or similarly distant areas would need to penetratemore than 800 km of defended airspace, crossing Jordanian and Saudi territorywhile braving Iraqi and possibly Syrian air defenses. The Israeli Air Force hasshown its capability to operate far and wide, but ongoing strikes 1,000 km fromhome are a different animal from strikes in nearby Syria. In addition tooperational challenges, overt Israeli action would complicate US relations andinterests in Iraq, not to mention Israel’s own regional relations.If the past is prologue, Israel’s would more likely startoff by asking US, European, and regional partners for intelligence support andcommunication channels to relevant Iraqi leadership, bolstering its ownindependent options. It would then use those channels to prevent Iranianmissile deployments to Iraq. At the same time, Israel would prepare operationaloptions to destroy threatening capabilities as a final backstop. It might alsoadvance other prevention efforts, going “upstream” beyond missiles andequipment to target the key actors responsible for generating the Iranianballistic-by-proxy threat against Israel. In parallel, it could seek to changeTehran’s risk calculus by showing the regime that indirect warfare is not aone-way street, and that attacks launched out of third-party territories maydraw repercussions on Iranian personnel and soil.Washington and Baghdad have obvious reasons to avoid theabove scenarios, since each one could imperil the US position in Iraq and spoilthe country’s first chance at sustained peace after decades of conflict.Accordingly, US officials should persistently bring up the risk that Iraq facesif Israel or other parties perceive that unmonitored Iranian missile shipmentsare getting through. This includes reminding Iraqi leaders that the UnitedStates would be obliged to bring up any such evidence in biannual reporting tothe UN secretary-general regarding compliance with Resolution 2231 (thesereports are delivered each July and February).As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo emphasized during hisrecent visit to Baghdad, the Iraqi government can address this problem directlyby keeping a close eye on Iran’s militia proxies and their bases. This arguesfor ensuring that state-controlled intelligence and counterterrorism forceshave access to military bases that are now used exclusively by pro-Iranianunits of the IMIS such as Kataib Hezbollah, HaN, and Asaib Ahl al-Haq. Thisfirst step might provide some reassurance to those parties concerned aboutIranian missiles in Iraq.