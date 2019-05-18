Home › Baghdad Post › Once again, Iraq caught up in escalating US-Iran tensions

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- When US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down with Iraqiofficials in Baghdad last week as tensions mounted between America and Iran, hedelivered a nuanced message: If you’re not going to stand with us, stand aside.The message, relayed to The Associated Press by two Iraqigovernment officials, underscores Iraq’s delicate position: Its government isallied with both sides of an increasingly contentious confrontation.As tensions escalate, there are concerns that Baghdad couldonce again get caught in the middle, just as it is on the path to recovery. Thecountry hosts more than 5,000 US troops, and is home to powerful Iranian-backedmilitias, some of whom want those US forces to leave.“The big question is how Iraqi leaders will deal with(their) national interests in a country where loyalty to external powers iswidespread at the expense of their own nation,” Iraqi political analyst Watheqal-Hashimi said. “If the state cannot put these (Iranian-backed militias) undercontrol, Iraq will become an arena for an Iranian-American armed conflict.”Despite a series of provocative moves on both sides,President Donald Trump has said he doesn’t want a war with Iran and has evensaid he is open to dialogue. But tension remains high, in part given theregion’s fraught history.For Iraq to be a theater for proxy wars is not new. TheShiite-majority country lies on the fault line between Shiite Iran and themostly Sunni Arab world, led by powerhouse Saudi Arabia, and has long been abattlefield in which the Saudi-Iran rivalry for regional supremacy played out.During America’s eight-year military presence that beganwith the 2003 invasion of Iraq, US troops and Iranian-backed militiamen foughtpitched battles around the country, and scores of US troops were killed orwounded by the militia forces armed with sophisticated Iranian-made weapons.American forces withdrew from Iraq in 2011 but returned in2014 at the invitation of Iraq to help battle the ISIS group after it seizedvast areas in the north and west of the country, including Iraq’ssecond-largest city, Mosul. A US-led coalition provided crucial air support asIraqi forces regrouped and drove ISIS out in a costly three-year campaign.Iranian-backed militias fought alongside US-backed Iraqi troops against ISIS,gaining outsized influence and power.Now, amid an escalating conflict between the US and Iran,Iraq is once again vulnerable to becoming caught up in the power play. Anattack targeting US interests in Iraq would be detrimental to the country’srecent efforts at recovering and reclaiming its status in the Arab world.Earlier this year, Trump provoked outrage in Baghdad when hesaid he wanted US troops to stay in Iraq so they can “watch Iran,” suggesting achanging mission for American troops there.On May 8, Pompeo made a lightning, previously unannouncedtrip to the Iraqi capital following the abrupt cancellation of a visit toGermany, and as the United States had been picking up intelligence that Iran isthreatening American interests in the Middle East.The two Iraqi officials said Pompeo relayed intelligenceinformation the US had received about a threat to US forces in Iraq — but keptit vague. They said he did not specify the nature of the threat. The officials,speaking on condition of anonymity to divulge confidential information, saidPompeo told the Iraqis that America did not expect them to side with the US inany confrontation with Iran, but that they should not side against America. Inother words, stand aside.A few days later, as US-Iranian tensions continued to rise,the State Department ordered all non-essential, non-emergency government staffto leave the country.US officials said Pompeo told the Iraqis the US had an“inherent right to self-defense” and would use it if US personnel, facilitiesor interests are attacked by Iran or its proxies in Iraq or anywhere else.The three officials, who were not authorized to publiclydiscuss the private meetings in Baghdad and spoke on condition of anonymity,said Pompeo was not contemplating any pre-emptive strikes on Iran or the use ofIraqi territory to stage military operations against Iran. Pompeo’s message,the officials said, was that the US wants to avoid conflict but would respondor defend itself if necessary.The secretary told reporters on the flight that his meetingswith Iraq’s president and prime minister were intended to demonstrate USsupport for “a sovereign, independent” Iraq, free from the influence ofneighboring Iran. Pompeo also said he wanted to underscore Iraq’s need toprotect Americans in their country.A general at Iraq’s Defense Ministry said Iraq was takingprecautionary security measures in light of the information about threatsagainst US interests, although those measures have not reached the highestlevels.“Iraqi forces are worried that American forces could betargeted by factions loyal to Iran,” said the official, who spoke on conditionof anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. He added thatany attack on US troops could come as retaliation if the United States were tocarry out a military operation against Iran.The heightened tensions between Iran and the US come a yearafter Trump pulled America out of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers andas the White House ordered an aircraft carrier and bombers into the region overa still-unexplained threat from Iran.On Sunday, the United Arab Emirates alleged that four oiltankers off its eastern coast were targeted by sabotage. On Tuesday, Yemen’sIran-allied Houthi rebels said they launched seven drones to target SaudiArabia. The drones stuck pumping stations along the kingdom’s crucial East-WestPipeline, causing minor damage, Saudi officials say.On the streets of Baghdad, some shrugged off the risingtensions while others worried their country could be sucked into another war.Aqil Rubaei said he was worried that his country, which hasbeen at war since a year before he was born, will be the place where the US andIran will settle their accounts. The 38-year-old was born in 1981, a year afterIran and Iraq began their eight-year war and was 9 years old when SaddamHussein’s forces invaded Kuwait leading to a destructive war that forced Iraqout of Kuwait and 13 years of crippling sanctions.In 2003, the US invaded and removed Saddam, leading to therise of extremist groups that culminated in 2014 with the ISIS group capturinglarge parts of Iraq and Syria and declaring a so-called caliphate. The war thatfollowed left entire Iraqi cities and towns destroyed until Iraq declaredvictory in 2017.“Iraqi people are fed up with war,” said Rubaei inside hiscosmetics shop in Baghdad’s bustling Karrada neighborhood. “We don’t want Iraqto become an arena for an Iranian-American war.”