Iran could rally regional proxies in case of war with the US

2019/05/18 | 02:05



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- In the event of war with the United States, Iran “will notbe alone.”That message was delivered by the leader of Lebanon’sHezbollah militant group to a mass rally in Beirut in February marking the 40thanniversary of the Iranian Revolution. “If America launches war on Iran, itwill not be alone in the confrontation, because the fate of our region is tiedto Iran,” Hassan Nasrallah said.From Lebanon and Syria to Iraq, Yemen, and the Gaza Strip,Tehran has significantly expanded its footprint over the past decade, findingand developing powerful allies in conflict-ravaged countries across the MiddleEast. Hezbollah is one of the most prominent members of the self-styled “axisof resistance,” armed groups with tens of thousands of Shiite Muslim fightersbeholden to Tehran.Iran has used such groups in the past to strike its regionalfoes, and could mobilize them if the latest tensions with the United Stateslead to an armed conflict — dramatically expanding the battlefield.Here’s a look at Tehran’s allies in the Mideast:HEZBOLLAHThe militia, whose Arabic name translates into “Party ofGod,” was established by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard during Lebanon’s civil warin the 1980s. Today it is among the most effective armed groups in the region,extending Iran’s influence to Israel’s doorstep.In a paper for the Brookings Institute earlier this year,former US Assistant Secretary of State Jeffrey Feltman described the group asrevolutionary Iran’s “most successful export” and Tehran’s “multi-purposetool.”Hezbollah was formed to combat Israel following its invasionof Lebanon in 1982. It waged an 18-year guerrilla war against Israeli forces,eventually forcing them to withdraw from Lebanon in 2000. Six years later, itbattled Israel to a bloody stalemate in a monthlong war.Today, the group has an arsenal of tens of thousands ofrockets and missiles that can reach deep into Israel, as well as thousands ofhighly disciplined and battle-hardened fighters. Hezbollah has fought alongsidegovernment forces in Syria for more than six years, gaining even morebattlefield experience and expanding its reach.At home, the group’s power exceeds that of the Lebanesearmed forces, and along with its allies has more power than ever in theparliament and government.Despite the rhetoric, Hezbollah says it is not seekinganother war with Israel, and it is not likely to join in any regionalconfrontation — at least not in the early stages — unless provoked. Hezbollahhas lost hundreds of fighters in Syria, exacting a heavy toll on the Shiitecommunity from which it draws most of its support.THE HOUTHISYemen’s Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, swept down from thenorth and captured the capital, Sanaa, in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition enteredthe conflict on the side of the government the following year. The war hassince killed tens of thousands of people and generated the world’s worsthumanitarian crisis.Saudi Arabia views the Houthis as an Iranian proxy, andalong with Western nations and UN experts has accused Tehran of providing armsto the rebels, including the long-range missiles they have fired into SaudiArabia. Iran supports the rebels but denies arming them.The Houthis have given up little ground since the coalitionentered the war, and have targeted the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with long-rangemissiles. Earlier this week they claimed a drone attack that shut down a majoroil pipeline in Saudi Arabia, which responded with airstrikes on Yemen’srebel-held capital that killed civilians.IRAQ’S IMIS MILITIASIran has trained, financed, and equipped Shiite militias inIraq that battled US forces in the years after the 2003 invasion and remobilizedto battle the ISIS group a decade later.The groups include Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Kataeb Hezbollah andthe Badr Organization, all three led by men with close ties to Gen. QassemSoleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force and the architect of Tehran’sregional strategy.The militias fall under the umbrella of Iraq’s IranianMilitias in Iraq and Syria (IMIS), a collection of mostly Shiite militias thatwere incorporated into the country’s armed forces in 2016. Together they numbermore than 140,000 fighters, and while they fall under the authority of Iraq’sprime minister, the IMIS’s top brass are politically aligned with Iran.US forces and the IMIS fought side-by-side against ISISmilitants after Iraq’s parliament invited the US back into the country in 2014.But now that the war is largely concluded, some militia leaders are calling onUS troops to leave again, threatening to expel them by force if necessary. Thisweek, the US ordered all nonessential government staff to leave Iraq, amid unspecifiedthreats in the region said to be linked to Iran.GAZA MILITANTSIran has long supported Palestinian militant groups,including Gaza’s Hamas rulers and particularly the smaller Islamic Jihad group.Hamas fell out with Iran after the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings,losing millions of dollars in monthly assistance. The group today is in asevere financial crisis; its employees and public servants in Gaza have notbeen paid full salaries in years.Tehran is said to have continued its military support to Hamas’armed wing, but the group appears to get most of its aid from Qatar, making itless likely that it would rally to Tehran’s side in a regional conflict.Islamic Jihad, another Sunni militant group, is seen as much closer to Iran butstill not as deeply intertwined as Hezbollah or other groups.Hamas and Islamic Jihad launched hundreds of rockets fromGaza during a bout of fighting with Israel earlier this month. Israel accusedIslamic Jihad of triggering the violence, which was the worst since a 2014 war.The movement did not deny the Israeli accusations.