IBBC Iraq Conference, London, Tuesday 24th May 


IBBC Iraq Conference, London, Tuesday 24th May 
2022/04/05 | 15:56 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The IBBC Iraq conference at the Mansion House - meeting at a most important time for Iraq - Tuesday 24 May  After a two-year absence, IBBC is back at the Mansion House hosting its Iraq conference on Tuesday May 24th focusing on finance, energy and sustaining economic growth in Iraq.

The country stands at another pivotal moment with […]

read more IBBC Iraq Conference, London, Tuesday 24th May  first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links