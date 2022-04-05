Record oil revenues top $11 billion in March

2022/04/05 | 21:24 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

A worker from Iraq's State Company for Oil Projects welds the pipeline connecting the Zubair-1 and Zubair-2 oil depots to the Fao depot, providing more flexibility for both exports and feeding the Shuaiba refinery.



(Source: Basra Oil Company)

Iraq's federal government earned a record $11.07 billion in oil export revenues in March as global oil prices spiked as a result of Russia's war on Ukraine.

Preliminary estimates from the Iraqi Ministry of Oil showed a slight dip in exports from oil fields under federal control, which fell in March to 3.244 million bpd from 3.314 million bpd in February.

This content is for registered users.



Please login to continue.If you are not a registered user, you may purchase a subscription or sign up for a free trial.