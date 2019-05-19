عربي | كوردى


Saudi Arabia deposits $250 mn in Sudan's central bank

2019/05/19 | 18:20
Saudi Arabia announced

Sunday it deposited $250 million in Sudan's central bank as part of a support

package for the country following the overthrow of longtime leader Omar

al-Bashir."The ministry of

finance has deposited 937.5 million Saudi riyals into the central bank of

Sudan," it said in a statement. In April, Saudi Arabia

and the United Arab Emirates announced three billion dollars (2.7 billion

euros) in financial aid for Sudan. "$500 million has

been provided by both countries... to strengthen its financial position,"

the kingdom's finance ministry said. The UAE said on April

28 it was depositing $250 million in Sudan's central bank.The oil-rich Gulf

states pledged to inject $500 million into Sudan's central bank and $2.5

billion to help provide food, medicine and petroleum products, the official

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said last month.It said the move was

aimed shoring up the Sudanese pound.In recent years Sudan

has been hit by an acute lack of dollars, a key factor behind the nationwide

protests that first erupted in December and led to the toppling of Bashir by the

army last month.Sudan plays a key role

in the regional interests of Saudi Arabia and its allies, siding with Riyadh

against Shiite Iran and providing troops in the Saudi-led coalition fighting in

Yemen's war.Both Gulf nations have

voiced backing for Sudan's military rulers, who are facing calls from

protesters to cede power to a civilian transitional government.The Sudanese currency

had plunged even after the United States lifted its 20-year-old trade embargo

on the country in October 2017.Expectations that the

end of US sanctions would bring an economic recovery failed to materialize,

putting pressure on the pound.The country's economic

crisis has deepened since the secession of South Sudan in 2011 that took away

the bulk of oil earnings.

