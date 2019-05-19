عربي | كوردى


Blast hits Egypt tourist bus, 17 injured: security, medical sources

Blast hits Egypt tourist bus, 17 injured: security, medical sources
2019/05/19 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

An explosion struck a

tourist bus on Sunday near Egypt's famed pyramids, injuring 17 people including

foreigners, security and medical sources said.South Africans and

Egyptians were among those injured when an explosive device went off, hitting

the bus in Giza, according to the sources. No deaths were reported.Images circulating

online showed some of the bus' windows shattered.Sunday's incident

comes after three Vietnamese holidaymakers and their Egyptian guide were killed

when a roadside bomb hit their bus as it travelled near the pyramids outside

Cairo in December.Egypt's tourism sector

has suffered for years due to a series of deadly attacks targeting

holidaymakers following the turmoil of the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime

ruler Hosni Mubarak.Authorities have gone

to great lengths to lure tourists back, touting a series of archaeological

finds and a new museum next to the pyramids, as well as enhanced security at

airports and around ancient sites.The industry has

slowly picked up, with tourist arrivals reaching 8.3 million in 2017, compared

with 5.3 million the previous year, official statistics showed.But that figure was

still far short of the record influx of 2010 when more than 14 million visitors

flocked to see the country's sites.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW