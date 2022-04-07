Q&A: Rafeeq Hashem al-Salihi, MP from Basra and member of the Fatah Alliance

2022/04/07 | 18:54 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Rafeeq Hashem al-Salihi, an MP from Basra and member of the Fatah Alliance.



(ALI AL-AQILY/Iraq Oil Report)

BASRA - Rafeeq Hashem al-Salihi is a tribal leader, a member of the government's al-Hashid al-Shabi (Popular Mobilization) paramilitary forces, and a member of Parliament with the Fatah Alliance.

In an interview with Iraq Oil Report, Salhi said he is determined to use his role in Parliament to advocate for Basra to receive is allotment of petrodollar payments under a law that, in theory at least, allocates $5 per barrel to provinces for the oil they produce.

