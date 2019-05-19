Home › INA › Al-Halbosi: It’s a must to support stability on the region

Al-Halbosi: It’s a must to support stability on the region

2019/05/19 | 21:05



INA – BAGHDAD







Speaker of Parliament Muhammed al-Halbosi met on Sunday the Charge d'affaires of US embassy in Baghdad Joey Hood to discuss the recent political situations in the region.







Al-Halbosi asserted the importance of stability in the region away from any clashes and that may affect the security, political and economic situations in the country.







He called for developing the mutual ties between US and Iraq economy wise and to contribute in reconstruction and rehabilitating the recaptured cities that were destroyed by Daesh terrorist groups, in addition to offering support to IDPs to return to their homelands and urging the companies to invest in the field of energy, building, infrastructure and housing projects.







Hood expressed his country’s readiness to develop the mutual relations in all fields.



















