Rocket attack misses Kurdistan refinery complex but raises security concerns

2022/04/07 | 20:14 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

The Kalak refinery, about 40 kilometers west of Kurdistan's capital city of Erbil.



(BEN VAN HEUVELEN/Iraq Oil Report)

ERBIL - A rocket attack on Wednesday night appeared to target a major oil refinery complex in Erbil operated by the Iraqi Kurdish company KAR Group.

At least one rocket landed about 1 kilometer from the facility, which houses both the Kalak refinery and the Ninewa refinery, according to an official familiar with the details of the incident.

