2022/04/08 | 19:54 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

During Ramadan, the Grand Mosque of Slemani (Sulaymaniyah) in Iraq's Kurdistan region is serving free meals to the community and those in need.



VOA's Dilshad Anwar reports from Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, narrated by Rikar Hussain.

Camera: Dilshad Anwar