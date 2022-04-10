Iraqi man alleging 35 family members were killed by Australian airstrike denied compensation

It was estimated that between six and 18 civilians had been killed.He said the allegation the coalition was responsible for the deaths was assessed as “credible” but noted a degree of uncertainty surrounding the incident, including that the information provided about the strike did not “precisely correspond” with that held by the ADF.“We do not definitively know how these people were killed, but we do know from our review of the events that our aircrew made no error in this mission,” Hupfield said.“They delivered their ordinance precisely on to the designated target in accordance with their rules of engagement.
All authorities for the strike were valid and lawful.“There was no specific intelligence to indicate civilians were present at the targeted site, but given the urgent circumstances facing the Iraqi forces at the time, it was impossible to be certain.”He went on to say that despite the airstrike hitting the exact coordinates provided by Iraqi force, “we’re not blaming the Iraqi security forces for this event or this incident.
We’re very cognisant of the risk of inflicting civilian casualties in a very intense, complex war zone.“The action in Mosul was the most ferocious air campaign that we have seen in our generation.
It is an unfortunate consequence of war that these civilian casualties have occurred, and as I’ve said, this is not lost on us.”In January 2019, the US defence department also assessed the report of civilian casualties as a result of a coalition airstrike as “credible”, finding that it was “likely” that 11 civilians were killed as a result of two coalition engagements on the same street.In the decision to deny the man an act of grace payment, the finance department delegate makes clear they have not seen the ADF report on the airstrikes.But the delegate said they nonetheless accepted the ADF’s advice that its investigation found there was no proof civilians were killed by an Australian airstrike.On 29 March this year, the man’s lawyers applied for an internal review of the decision and requested that a new delegate be assigned the case.Jacinta Lewin SC wrote that there was no other credible explanation for how the civilians were killed other than that the Australian government was responsible.“To the extent that there is uncertainty about the precise details of the Australian airstrikes, this is a product of Defence’s refusal to provide information about them,” she wrote.“Defence’s refusal should strengthen, rather than weaken, the conclusion that there is a real likelihood that Australian airstrikes were responsible for the deaths.
If Defence possessed further information that weighed against that conclusion, presumably it would have been provided.“This is an extremely serious matter that has caused unimaginable loss and trauma.”
Sign up to receive the top stories from Guardian Australia every morningIn a statement, Lewin, from Maurice Blackburn’s social justice practice, said it was concerning that the ADF was concealing its possible involvement in civilian casualties by refusing to release its investigation report.She said the man applied for it under freedom of information laws in February 2020, with the matter under review since July 2020 with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.“Knowing what our government is doing, that transparency and scrutiny, is critical to upholding our democracy.“How else do we know if our government is acting in the best interest of the Australian people, both here, and abroad?”A spokesperson for the finance department said it did not comment on individual act of grace payments.
