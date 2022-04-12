Attack hits near Kurdistan’s export pipeline

2022/04/12 | 06:00 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

A construction crew builds the KRG export pipeline, which links to the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline (ITP) at Feyshkabour, on April 7, 2013.



(PATRICK OSGOOD/Iraq Oil Report)

KIRKUK - An attack Sunday night caused an explosion in the vicinity of a key pumping station on Iraqi Kurdistan's oil export pipeline, just four days after a rocket struck near a refinery complex in Erbil.

In comparison to other recent attacks on or near energy infrastructure, Sunday's incident has been kept unusually quiet: the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has not publicly acknowledged it, and several government and security officials said they had not heard about it.

