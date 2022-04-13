Iraqi federal and KRG oil talks cordial but still at odds

2022/04/13 | 18:08 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Iraqi federal oil and KRG political negotiating teams meet in Baghdad on April 11, 2022.



(Source: Oil Ministry media office)

Iraq's Oil Ministry and representatives from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have met for the first time to discuss a major court ruling that invalidated the legal foundations of the semi-autonomous region’s oil and gas industry, nearly two months after the decision was announced.

Oil Minister Ihsan Ismaael hosted the KRG delegation in Baghdad on Monday for a meeting that appeared to highlight the differing approaches Erbil and Baghdad are taking in the aftermath of the court decision, which was issued in February in response to a decade-old case over the legality of the KRG’s oil and gas industry.

