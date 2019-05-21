Terrorism charge filed against accused Christchurch mosque shooter

2019/05/21 | 12:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Police have laid further
charges against alleged Christchurch gunman Brenton Tarrant this afternoon, New
Zealand Herald reported on Tuesday.Commissioner of Police
Mike Bush said a charge of engaging in a terrorist act under section 6A of the
Terrorism Suppression Act 2002 has been filed."The charge will
allege that a terrorist act was carried out in Christchurch on 15 March 2019
and follows consultation between Police, Crown Law and the Christchurch Crown
Solicitors Office," he said."An additional
murder charge and two additional attempted murder charges have also been filed."Fifty-one charges
of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one charge under the Terrorism
Suppression Act have now been filed against [the alleged gunman]."Police met with victim's
families and survivors of the March 15 attacks to inform them of the new
charges which have been laid.Bush said they were also
updated on the police investigation and the upcoming the court process.Just over 200 people
attended the meeting this afternoon in Christchurch."It was led by
Detective Superintendent Peter Read and Detective Superintendent Dave Lynch who
are joint Senior Investigation Officers, as well as Superintendent John Price,
Canterbury District Commander," Bush said."Also present were
Detective Inspector Greg Murton, officer in charge of the investigation,
Detective Senior Sergeant Sarah Illingworth who is managing the family liaison
process for Police and a number of Court Victims Advisers."As the case is before
the courts no further commentary will be made by police, Crown Law or the
Christchurch Crown Solicitors office on the charges, Bush said.He also said police are
committed to providing the necessary support for the court process which will
be "challenging and emotional" for the victim's families and
survivors.
Police have laid further
charges against alleged Christchurch gunman Brenton Tarrant this afternoon, New
Zealand Herald reported on Tuesday.Commissioner of Police
Mike Bush said a charge of engaging in a terrorist act under section 6A of the
Terrorism Suppression Act 2002 has been filed."The charge will
allege that a terrorist act was carried out in Christchurch on 15 March 2019
and follows consultation between Police, Crown Law and the Christchurch Crown
Solicitors Office," he said."An additional
murder charge and two additional attempted murder charges have also been filed."Fifty-one charges
of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one charge under the Terrorism
Suppression Act have now been filed against [the alleged gunman]."Police met with victim's
families and survivors of the March 15 attacks to inform them of the new
charges which have been laid.Bush said they were also
updated on the police investigation and the upcoming the court process.Just over 200 people
attended the meeting this afternoon in Christchurch."It was led by
Detective Superintendent Peter Read and Detective Superintendent Dave Lynch who
are joint Senior Investigation Officers, as well as Superintendent John Price,
Canterbury District Commander," Bush said."Also present were
Detective Inspector Greg Murton, officer in charge of the investigation,
Detective Senior Sergeant Sarah Illingworth who is managing the family liaison
process for Police and a number of Court Victims Advisers."As the case is before
the courts no further commentary will be made by police, Crown Law or the
Christchurch Crown Solicitors office on the charges, Bush said.He also said police are
committed to providing the necessary support for the court process which will
be "challenging and emotional" for the victim's families and
survivors.