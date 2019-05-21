عربي | كوردى


Terrorism charge filed against accused Christchurch mosque shooter

2019/05/21 | 12:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Police have laid further

charges against alleged Christchurch gunman Brenton Tarrant this afternoon, New

Zealand Herald reported on Tuesday.Commissioner of Police

Mike Bush said a charge of engaging in a terrorist act under section 6A of the

Terrorism Suppression Act 2002 has been filed."The charge will

allege that a terrorist act was carried out in Christchurch on 15 March 2019

and follows consultation between Police, Crown Law and the Christchurch Crown

Solicitors Office," he said."An additional

murder charge and two additional attempted murder charges have also been filed."Fifty-one charges

of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one charge under the Terrorism

Suppression Act have now been filed against [the alleged gunman]."Police met with victim's

families and survivors of the March 15 attacks to inform them of the new

charges which have been laid.Bush said they were also

updated on the police investigation and the upcoming the court process.Just over 200 people

attended the meeting this afternoon in Christchurch."It was led by

Detective Superintendent Peter Read and Detective Superintendent Dave Lynch who

are joint Senior Investigation Officers, as well as Superintendent John Price,

Canterbury District Commander," Bush said."Also present were

Detective Inspector Greg Murton, officer in charge of the investigation,

Detective Senior Sergeant Sarah Illingworth who is managing the family liaison

process for Police and a number of Court Victims Advisers."As the case is before

the courts no further commentary will be made by police, Crown Law or the

Christchurch Crown Solicitors office on the charges, Bush said.He also said police are

committed to providing the necessary support for the court process which will

be "challenging and emotional" for the victim's families and

survivors.



