Home › INA › Parliaman prepare Law for returning cancelled contracts to Interior and Defense ministries

Parliaman prepare Law for returning cancelled contracts to Interior and Defense ministries

2019/05/21 | 14:25



Baghdad/ INA/ Hussein Mohammed Al-Faihan







Today, MP Hamed Al Mousawi said that "Parliaman council work now on preparing a Law for returning all of cancelled contract to their jobs in both Interior and Defense ministries".







He added that "this section is included in the budget of the current year which said that cancelled contracts in 2008 should be returned to their jobs, and who left their jobs in 2014 by themselves, their contracts are not cancelled and they must back by a Law". And that what parliaman work on it now.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad/ INA/ Hussein Mohammed Al-FaihanToday, MP Hamed Al Mousawi said that "Parliaman council work now on preparing a Law for returning all of cancelled contract to their jobs in both Interior and Defense ministries".He added that "this section is included in the budget of the current year which said that cancelled contracts in 2008 should be returned to their jobs, and who left their jobs in 2014 by themselves, their contracts are not cancelled and they must back by a Law". And that what parliaman work on it now.