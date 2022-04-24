KRG Ministerial Delegation meets IBBC Members in London

2022/04/24 | 03:40 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- On Wednesday the 20th of April the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) hosted a high-ranking delegation of KRG officials for a roundtable discussion at the Cavalry & Guards Club in London.The delegation included Minister Dana Abdulkareem, Minister of Housing and Reconstruction in KRG, Mr.Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Department of Foreign Relations, and […]

