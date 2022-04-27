Iranian parl. speaker meets Iraqi counterpart in Tehran

2022/04/27 | 11:58 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Referring to the good relations between the two countries, Ghalibaf called on further expanding Iran-Iraq ties in all fields.

Al-Halbousi, for his part, stressed the need for developing Tehran-Baghdad parliamentary cooperation.

Deputy Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali Nikzad welcomed Al-Halbousi upon his arrival in Tehran.

This is Al-Halbousi's second visit to Tehran which will last one day.

He is set to meet with other Iranian officials including the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

