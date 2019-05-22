Another farm burnt in Diyala, reasons remain unknown

2019/05/22 | 14:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A wheat farm was reported burnt overnight in Qarartappa in the province of Diyala, adding to the list of fire incidents in the Kurdish-owned agricultural lands across the areas disputed between Erbil and Baghdad.
Local sources said villagers managed to extinguish the fire before spreading to neighboring famrs.Investigations are ongoing to know the reasons behind the incidents.Over the past days, multiple farms were reported burnt for unknown reasons.
A wheat farm was reported burnt overnight in Qarartappa in the province of Diyala, adding to the list of fire incidents in the Kurdish-owned agricultural lands across the areas disputed between Erbil and Baghdad.
Local sources said villagers managed to extinguish the fire before spreading to neighboring famrs.Investigations are ongoing to know the reasons behind the incidents.Over the past days, multiple farms were reported burnt for unknown reasons.