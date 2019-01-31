Mosul museum partially reopened

2019/01/31 | 16:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Part of the Mosul Museum has been reopened for the first time since ISIS overran the city in 2014.
One section of the museum is now renovated and showcasing contemporary art by 29 artists, according to one of the organizers speaking to AFP.
The rest of the museum remains closed "to protect what is left", says its director.
The militants, who used the city as the seat of their power for three years, destroyed or looted many of the museum's priceless artifacts, before Iraqi troops recaptured Mosul in 2017..
