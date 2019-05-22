عربي | كوردى


Omani writer wins Man Booker literature prize

2019/05/22 | 22:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Jokha Alharthi on Tuesday became the first Arabic author to

win the Man Booker International prize for her novel "Celestial

Bodies" which reveals her Omani homeland's post-colonial transformation, AFP reported."I am thrilled that a window has been opened to the

rich Arabic culture," Alharthi, 40, told reporters after the ceremony at

the Roundhouse in London.Alharthi is the author of two previous collections of short

fiction, a children's book and three novels in Arabic.She studied classical Arabic poetry at Edinburgh University

and teaches at Sultan Qaboos University in Muscat."Oman inspired me but I think international readers can

relate to the human values in the book – freedom and love," she said.The prestigious 50,000-pound (57,000 euro, $64,000) prize,

which celebrates translated fiction from around the world, is divided equally

between the author and the translator.Alharthi's translator was US academic Marilyn Booth, who

teaches Arabic literature at Oxford University.The judges said Celestial Bodies was "a richly

imagined, engaging and poetic insight into a society in transition and into

lives previously obscured".It is set in the village of al-Awafi in Oman where we

encounter three sisters: Mayya, who marries Abdallah after a heartbreak; Asma,

who marries from a sense of duty; and Khawla, who is waiting for her beloved

who has emigrated to Canada.The three sisters witness Oman's evolution from a

traditional, slave-owning society."It touches the subject of slavery. I think literature

is the best platform to have this dialogue," Alharthi said.The jury said: "Elegantly structured and taut, it tells

of Oman's coming-of-age through the prism of one family's losses and

loves".The Guardian said it offers "glimpses into a culture

relatively little known in the west" and The National said it signaled

"the arrival of a major literary talent", calling the book "a

densely woven, deeply imagined tour de force".Jury chair Bettany Hughes said the novel showed

"delicate artistry and disturbing aspects of our shared history"."The style is a metaphor for the subject, subtly

resisting clichés of race, slavery and gender," she said.Alharthi was up against five other shortlisted authors:

France's Annie Ernaux, Germany's Marion Poschmann, Poland's Olga Tokarczuk,

Colombia's Juan Gabriel Vasquez and Chile's Alia Trabucco Zeran.



