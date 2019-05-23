عربي | كوردى


UAE to guarantee maritime freedom in region: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

2019/05/23 | 00:10
Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince said on Wednesday the United Arab

Emirates is working with Arab countries to guarantee maritime freedom in the

region, Emirates news agency (WAM) reported.Hosting Jordan’s King Abdullah, on an official visit to

Emirates, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said “UAE is working to

coordinate with Arab countries, especially Jordan... to preserve Arab

interests, maintain regional security and stability, and guarantee maritime

freedom in this region of strategic importance to the whole world,” WAM said.The two said UAE and Jordan will do a military exercise

together in UAE in the near future.







