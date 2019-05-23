UAE to guarantee maritime freedom in region: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

2019/05/23 | 00:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince said on Wednesday the United Arab
Emirates is working with Arab countries to guarantee maritime freedom in the
region, Emirates news agency (WAM) reported.Hosting Jordan’s King Abdullah, on an official visit to
Emirates, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said “UAE is working to
coordinate with Arab countries, especially Jordan... to preserve Arab
interests, maintain regional security and stability, and guarantee maritime
freedom in this region of strategic importance to the whole world,” WAM said.The two said UAE and Jordan will do a military exercise
together in UAE in the near future.
