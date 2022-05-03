April exports rise by 200k bpd

2022/05/03 | 21:26 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

A crude oil jetty at Turkey's Ceyhan port.



(YORAY LIBERMAN/Getty Images)

Iraq's countrywide oil exports averaged 3.818 million barrels per day (bpd) in April,* a month-on-month increase of more than 200,000 bpd.

Federal Iraqi exports averaged 3.380 million bpd, up from 3.245 million bpd in March, while oil sales from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) increased to 438,000 bpd, up from 362,000 bpd the previous month.

