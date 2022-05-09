Q&A: Mohammed Fazah Abid, director of the Samawah oil refinery

2022/05/09 | 21:30 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Mohammed Fazah Abid, director of the Samawah oil refinery, in April 2022.



(STAFF/Iraq Oil Report)

Like many refineries in Iraq, the Samawah oil refinery produces a disproportionate amount of fuel oil rather than light ends, which is one factor contributing to an ongoing fuel shortage crisis.

Refinery Director Mohammed Fazah Abid said in an interview with Iraq Oil Report that the Ministry of Oil and Midland Refineries Company have approved a plan to upgrade and expand the facility, including a proposed second refining unit that would double capacity from the current 30,000 barrels per day (bpd).

