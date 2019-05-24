Home › kurdistan 24 › Ancient bathhouse in center of Erbil Citadel to be renovated

2019/05/24 | 10:20



The HCECR, which works to restore the historical heritage of the citadel, will lead the renovation with funds provided by the American World Monument Fund (WMF) and the US Consulate-General in Erbil, the member told Kurdistan 24.



The citadel’s bathhouse, also known as a Hamam, is more than 200 years old and dates back to the 18th century.



It consists of two main sections: one for use in the summer and the other for winter. Two large domes sit atop the Hamam's separate bathing halls. On the north side of the bathhouse is a 45-meter-deep well that reaches all the way to the base of the Citadel.



The last time the baths were renovated and mmaintained was in 1979.



