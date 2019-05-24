Home › Baghdad Post › Iraq refuses to be used as base to attack other countries: Najaf Imam

2019/05/24 | 20:10



Friday prayers Imam in Najaf Sadr al-Din Al-Qabanji strongly affirmed that Iraq refuses foreign occupation or dealing with its lands as a base to assault neighboring countries.Al-Qabanji further said that Iraq welcomes the visit of Iran's Foreign Minister in Iraq and Iraq's mediation between the United States and Iran in an attempt to ease the building tensions."Let Iraq be a barrier against a war that would bring destruction to the whole region," Al-Qabanji added.Tension has been boiling among the United States and Iran especially after a rocket was fired into the Iraqi capital's heavily fortified Green Zone Sunday night, landing less than a mile from the sprawling U.S. Embassy.The attack came among growing tension across the Arabian Gulf after the White House ordered warships and bombers to the region earlier this month to Iran's threats.It was the first such attack since September, when three mortar shells landed in an abandoned lot inside the Green Zone.